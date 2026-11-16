WHO issues first-ever type 1 diabetes guidelines for adults: What to know

The WHO (World Health Organization) recently published its “first-ever guidelines for diagnosing and managing type 1 diabetes in adults”. “In 2025, around 9.5 million people lived with type 1 diabetes globally, with an additional 500 000 diagnosed in the same year. While often considered a childhood condition primarily, type 1 diabetes is increasingly affecting adults,” WHO noted on its site.

Dr Søren Brostrøm, WHO Director of Noncommunicable Diseases and Mental Health, noted in a statement that while insulin is a lifesaving treatment discovered more than 100 years ago, many people with type 1 diabetes do not have access to affordable, high-quality insulin.

The idea is that people with type 1 diabetes have “access to affordable insulin treatment and blood glucose self-monitoring by 2030”.

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DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.

“The new WHO guidelines provide evidence-based recommendations to help countries deliver the best possible care, including in settings where resources are limited and health services are disrupted. The new guidelines recommend that people with type 1 diabetes receive insulin injections several times a day, with doses adjusted to blood glucose levels. Human insulin, a manufactured medicine that works like insulin naturally produced by the human body, is an appropriate and effective option. Other types of insulin can be used when needed,” Dr Brostrøm noted.

The guidelines also recommend regular monitoring of blood glucose levels. “At clinics, this can include a regular blood test that shows average blood sugar levels over the past few months. At home, people can check their own levels with a finger-prick test or a continuous glucose monitor, a small sensor worn on the skin. Where blood glucose testing is not available, urine glucose testing can be considered,” it read.

What do doctors have to suggest about insulin usage? (Photo: Freepik) What do doctors have to suggest about insulin usage? (Photo: Freepik)

To understand more, we reached out to experts.

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Calling it a “landmark step towards equitable diabetes care”, Dr Rajiv Kovil, diabetes and obesity specialist at Zandra Healthcare, said that for India, the priority must be affordable insulin, accessible glucose monitoring, structured diabetes education and prevention of life-threatening complications. “While newer technologies such as CGM and insulin pumps are transforming diabetes management, access remains a major challenge. Insulin was discovered over 100 years ago. In 2026, the challenge is no longer scientific discovery alone, but ensuring that no person with type 1 diabetes is denied survival because of cost,” Dr Kovil told indianexpress.com.

Dr Vijay Negalur, HoD, diabetology, KIMS Hospitals, Thane, noted that Type 1 diabetes, an autoimmune condition that causes a lack of insulin, is often associated with children, but its occurrence in adults receives comparatively less attention. “The WHO guidelines recognise that adults also require specific attention when it comes to diagnosis and long-term management. For countries like India, where access to specialised healthcare and diabetes monitoring can vary, these recommendations offer a useful framework to improve the quality and consistency of care,” Dr Negalur told indianexpress.com.

Why is it important to recognise Type 1 diabetes in adults rather than considering it primarily a childhood condition?

Dr Negalur emphasised that type 1 diabetes can develop at any age, and its symptoms should not be overlooked simply because someone is an adult. “Increased thirst, frequent urination, unexplained weight loss, and persistent fatigue can be warning signs. Greater awareness among both patients and healthcare professionals can help ensure that adults receive timely evaluation and the right diagnosis. Delayed recognition can also postpone the initiation of essential insulin treatment,” said Dr Negalur.

What role does regular glucose monitoring play in managing the condition?

Monitoring helps patients understand how their blood glucose levels change over time. “Finger-prick testing and continuous glucose monitoring devices can support day-to-day decisions regarding treatment. Regular clinical assessments, including tests that reflect average blood glucose levels over the preceding months, also help doctors evaluate whether the treatment plan is working effectively,” said Dr Negalur.

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DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.