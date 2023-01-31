WHO says the Covid-19 pandemic is at a ‘transition point’; what does it mean?

It has been three years since India reported its first case of Covid-19 infection and the country has, since, witnessed three waves of the pandemic. Over the last few months, the cases have sharply plummeted with many believing that the pandemic is nearing its end. The World Health Organisation, however, said on Monday that Covid-19 remains a global health emergency but the pandemic is at a “transition point”.

At the 14th meeting of the International Health Regulations (2005) Emergency Committee, held on Friday, the committee discussed the pandemic with Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus concurring that the public health emergency of international concern (PHEIC) declaration should continue.

In a statement, released on Monday, WHO said, “The Director-General acknowledges the Committee’s views that the COVID-19 pandemic is probably at a transition point and appreciates the advice of the Committee to navigate this transition carefully and mitigate the potential negative consequences.”

Last Friday the @WHO Emergency Committee met to consider whether #COVID19 remains a Public Health Emergency of Intl. Concern. In their view, the outbreak remains a global health emergency, and I agree. This morning, I updated the #EB152 on the way forward. https://t.co/LNH6n5s0jd pic.twitter.com/p0QTo0mV1S — Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus (@DrTedros) January 30, 2023

The advisory committee also urged WHO to propose “alternative mechanisms to maintain the global and national focus on COVID-19 after the PHEIC is terminated.”

“Achieving higher levels of population immunity globally, either through infection and/or vaccination, may limit the impact of SARS-CoV-2 on morbidity and mortality, but there is little doubt that this virus will remain a permanently established pathogen in humans and animals for the foreseeable future. As such, long-term public health action is critically needed,” it said. “While eliminating this virus from human and animal reservoirs is highly unlikely, mitigation of its devastating impact on morbidity and mortality is achievable and should continue to be a prioritized goal.”

Explaining what WHO’s latest statement on Covid-19 actually means, Dr Minesh Mehta, Senior Physician and Critical Care Specialist, Shalby Multispecialty Hospitals, Ahmedabad said that this indicates that Covid-19 has moved from one position to another, and it “appears to be some positive news”.

“Three years after declaring ‘Covid-19’ a global public health emergency, the WHO made its resolution. The pandemic caused many deaths. However, compared to prior years, we’re in a considerably better situation now, but concerns remain. This virus is a pathogen with an uncertain future,” he added.

Agreeing, Dr Monalisa Sahu, Consultant Infectious Diseases, Yashoda Hospitals, Hyderabad said that Covid-19 is at a transition point means it is transitioning from a severe disease in the initial period to a milder disease in the times to come.

The Emergency Committee issued 7 key recommendations to WHO Member States: 1⃣ focussing on vaccination & boosters

2⃣ improving data reporting to WHO

3⃣ increasing uptake & long-term availability of #COVID19 vaccines, diagnostics & therapeutics 📌 https://t.co/1fKPcWh1JN pic.twitter.com/wDFPzvXzmt — World Health Organization (WHO) (@WHO) January 30, 2023

“There has been a continuous evolution and mutation of the COVID-19 virus over the last two years, but owing to the global vaccination and hybrid immunity acquired, the severity, mortality and morbidity have significantly reduced. But one still needs to follow appropriate social measures for prevention of spread and stringent surveillance and data sharing for knowing the exact status of the circulating virus strains. We shouldn’t be lowering our guards and keep following the norms for preventing the further spread of COVID-19,” Dr Sahu explained.

Dr Mehta urged nations to comply with WHO directives in the event of a public health emergency. “Existing measures include continuing to vaccinate individuals, improving reporting of SARS-CoV-2 surveillance to WHO, combating misinformation, maintaining a strong national response capacity, and preparing for future events to prevent a ‘panic-neglect cycle’.”

The WHO advisory committee has also identified a “decoupling between infection and severe illness”. Talking about the same, the expert said, “We must realise that the outbreak will not cease on a particular day. The indicators for cases, hospitalisation, and fatalities depict a more positive perspective, and more nations are emerging from the initial stages.”

Here are some tips that you must continue to keep in mind, according to Dr Navneet Sood, senior consultant and clinical lead, Pulmonary, Dharamshila Narayana Superspeciality Hospital.

*Wash your hands regularly with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.

*Avoid touching your face with unwashed hands.

*Avoid close contact with people who are feeling sick.

*Stay at home as much as possible and avoid non-essential travel.

*Practice social distancing.

*Cover your mouth and nose with a mask.

*Cover your coughs and sneezes.

*Clean and disinfect frequently touched surfaces daily.

