Five simple ayurvedic ways to whiten your teeth

Dental health is as important as physical well-being, and an essential component of good dental health is healthy and white teeth. So if common hacks like applying baking soda, salt, lemon, banana peel, and orange peels have not worked out for you, here are some easy ayurvedic ways which will result in whiter teeth, as per ayurvedic expert Dr Dixa Bhavsar. However, the results would show with regular practice and patience, she said on her Instagram post.

Take a look.

Rules to stick by:

*Have patience. It’s not going to happen overnight.

*Stick to the practices (five tips) and follow it consistently.

Oil pulling

The practice of swishing oil in the mouth is called oil pulling. This helps in the removal of microbes from the gums and teeth and also alleviate mouth ulcers. It also exercises the muscles of the mouth, thereby strengthening and toning them.

How to do it?

Use sesame or coconut oil. Swish it in the mouth for 15-20 minutes and spit.

Use neem and babul twigs for brushing your teeth

These herbs are anti-microbial. Chewing them releases anti-bacterial agents that help maintain oral health.

How to do it?

Choose a twig which is as thick as your little finger. Chew at one corner to make it like a brush and spit the saliva in the basin in short intervals of time. Brush it all across the gums and teeth. After you’re done, spit the twig fibres stuck on the teeth.

Tongue scraping

Best for cleaning the oral cavity and removing all toxins that cause bacterial growth that leads to plaque formation.

How to do it?

Scrape your tongue several times using copper or stainless steel tongue scraper.

Herbal mouth rinse

A decoction of triphala or yashtimadhu serves as an excellent mouth rinser. This practice in addition to maintaining oral hygiene helps in alleviating mouth ulcers.

How to do it?

Boil triphala or yashtimadhu in water till the water reduces to half the amount. Allow it to cool. Rinse when it is lukewarm.

Brushing twice every day

It’s important to brush after every meal, especially after eating sticky food items like chocolates. “Since it’s impossible to brush teeth four-five times a day (and not recommended), brushing it twice (first thing in the morning and last thing before you sleep) is the least we can do,” mentioned Dr Bhavsar.

