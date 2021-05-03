White jamun: Why you must try this lesser-known summer fruit

White Jamun is great for diabetics too, as it helps to improve blood sugar control. (Source: Munmun Ganeriwal/Instagram)

Seasonal fruits are a great way to boost one’s immunity levels. They not only help keep our health in good shape but are also a great way to keep unwanted hunger cravings at bay. If you have been wanting to include more local and seasonal fruits in your diet, then you may like to try white jamun or wax jambu, a variant of the black plum or black jamun.

Nutritionist Munmun Ganeriwal took to Instagram to explain more about the tasty summer fruit which is also called wax apple or water apple due to its water content and texture.

“This lesser-known fruit is found in a lot of Ayurvedic, Unani, and Chinese medicines and is known to treat most of the digestive problems,” she said.

“White jamun is great for diabetics too, as it helps to improve blood sugar control. The seeds are rich in calcium and also high in protein. The fruit also helps in reducing throat infections and respiratory diseases. Regular intake of white jamun also helps fight flatulence,” she said.

Did you know that it is one of the laxative powders used in churan or digestive powder remedies?

“It is usually made with rock salt,” she said.

How to eat it?

You can eat the fruit as it is or toss a few white jamuns in a bowl with other citrus fruits and enjoy a yummy fruit salad, said Ganeriwal.

Would you like to try?

