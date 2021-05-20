White fungus in COVID patients: Doctor explains why it is ‘more dangerous’ than black fungus

Some cases of white fungus have been reported in Patna. (representational, Express photo by Abhinav Saha)

As the central government asks states to notify black fungus or mucormycosis an epidemic, an infection called white fungus has also been found to affect some people.

These new cases of white fungus have been found in Patna, Bihar, and this infection is more dangerous than black fungus, Dr Arunesh Kumar, senior consultant & head respiratory medicine/pulmonology, Paras Hospital, tells indianexpress.com.

What causes white fungus?

This infection can be caused due to low immunity, says Dr Kumar, or if people come in contact with things that contain these moulds like water, etc. “Thus sanitation is important,” he advises.

Symptoms of white fungus

“Patients of white fungus show Covid-like symptoms but test negative; the infection can be diagnosed through CT-Scan or X-ray,” the doctor says.

White fungus can affect not just the lungs but also other parts of the body including “nails, skin, stomach, kidney, brain, private parts and mouth”, he adds.

Why are COVID patients prone to white fungus?

According to the doctor, COVID-19 patients are more prone to white fungus as it affects the lungs and similar symptoms are created like that of coronavirus.

“Those who have weak immunity like diabetes, cancer patients, and those who are taking steroids for a long period of time must take special care as they are more at risk. It is also affecting those coronavirus patients who are on oxygen support,” he says.