scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, May 20, 2021
Most read

White fungus in COVID patients: Doctor explains why it is ‘more dangerous’ than black fungus

White fungus can affect not just the lungs but also other parts of the body including nails, skin, stomach, kidney, brain, private parts and mouth

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
May 20, 2021 7:10:42 pm
white fungusSome cases of white fungus have been reported in Patna. (representational, Express photo by Abhinav Saha)

As the central government asks states to notify black fungus or mucormycosis an epidemic, an infection called white fungus has also been found to affect some people.

These new cases of white fungus have been found in Patna, Bihar, and this infection is more dangerous than black fungus, Dr Arunesh Kumar, senior consultant & head respiratory medicine/pulmonology, Paras Hospital, tells indianexpress.com.

What causes white fungus?

This infection can be caused due to low immunity, says Dr Kumar, or if people come in contact with things that contain these moulds like water, etc. “Thus sanitation is important,” he advises.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png
ALSO READ |COVID-19: What is the D-Dimer test recommended for coronavirus patients?

Symptoms of white fungus

“Patients of white fungus show Covid-like symptoms but test negative; the infection can be diagnosed through CT-Scan or X-ray,” the doctor says.

White fungus can affect not just the lungs but also other parts of the body including “nails, skin, stomach, kidney, brain, private parts and mouth”, he adds.

ALSO READ |Mucormycosis: Everthing you need to know about the black fungal infection

Why are COVID patients prone to white fungus?

According to the doctor, COVID-19 patients are more prone to white fungus as it affects the lungs and similar symptoms are created like that of coronavirus.

“Those who have weak immunity like diabetes, cancer patients, and those who are taking steroids for a long period of time must take special care as they are more at risk. It is also affecting those coronavirus patients who are on oxygen support,” he says.

For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | FacebookIE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Lifestyle

Advertisement

Photos

art and culture news, gallery, sale, chitrakar, artists
Online sale aims to raise funds for 10 artists from across the country

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

May 20: Latest News

Advertisement
x