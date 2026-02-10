When your morning fatigue is a medical warning sign

Why do people feel sleep deprived despite sleeping enough? (Photo: Freepik)

For years, sleep duration has been treated as the gold standard of rest. Adults are advised to get seven to nine hours of sleep each night—and many assume that exceeding this benchmark should guarantee energy and alertness. But for a growing number of people, even 9–10 hours of sleep fails to prevent morning exhaustion.

According to Dr Manav Manchanda, Director & Head of Respiratory, Critical Care & Sleep Medicine at Asian Hospital, the problem often lies not in how long we sleep, but how well the body is able to restore itself during sleep.

“The appropriate length of sleep is not necessarily restorative sleep,” says Dr Manchanda. “Persistent fatigue despite long sleep hours usually points to factors that disrupt sleep quality—often without the person realising it.