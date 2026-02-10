When your morning fatigue is a medical warning sign

Getting enough sleep doesn’t always mean getting good sleep.

By: Lifestyle Desk
4 min readNew DelhiFeb 10, 2026 11:00 PM IST
SleepWhy do people feel sleep deprived despite sleeping enough? (Photo: Freepik)
Make us preferred source on Google

For years, sleep duration has been treated as the gold standard of rest. Adults are advised to get seven to nine hours of sleep each night—and many assume that exceeding this benchmark should guarantee energy and alertness. But for a growing number of people, even 9–10 hours of sleep fails to prevent morning exhaustion.

According to Dr Manav Manchanda, Director & Head of Respiratory, Critical Care & Sleep Medicine at Asian Hospital, the problem often lies not in how long we sleep, but how well the body is able to restore itself during sleep.

“The appropriate length of sleep is not necessarily restorative sleep,” says Dr Manchanda. “Persistent fatigue despite long sleep hours usually points to factors that disrupt sleep quality—often without the person realising it.

When sleep duration isn’t the problem

Several underlying medical conditions can fragment sleep without obvious awakenings.

“Sleep disorders such as obstructive sleep apnea, restless legs syndrome, or periodic limb movement disorder can repeatedly disturb sleep architecture, even if the person believes they slept through the night,” explains Dr Manchanda.

In such cases, the brain is unable to cycle properly through the stages of deep and REM sleep—the stages responsible for physical recovery, hormonal balance, and cognitive restoration.

Beyond sleep disorders, systemic health issues can also play a role.

Story continues below this ad

“Hormonal imbalances, thyroid disease, anaemia, chronic infections, and metabolic conditions like diabetes are common medical causes of unexplained fatigue,” Dr Manchanda notes.

Mental health is another major contributor. Anxiety, depression, and chronic stress can prevent the brain from fully disengaging at night, keeping sleep light and non-restorative, he adds.

The role of sleep quality

Sleep quality refers to the continuity, depth, and uninterruptedness of sleep—not just its duration.

“People may technically sleep for nine or ten hours, but frequent micro-awakenings, shallow sleep, or insufficient deep sleep can leave them feeling unrested,” says Dr Manchanda.

Story continues below this ad

Conditions such as sleep apnea cause brief interruptions in breathing that lower oxygen levels and repeatedly jolt the brain awake—often without conscious awareness. Similarly, insomnia, chronic pain, or acid reflux can silently disrupt sleep cycles.

Environmental factors also matter. “Noise, light exposure, uncomfortable room temperature, and poor sleep hygiene can significantly reduce sleep quality,” he adds.

When restorative processes are compromised, the body struggles with hormonal regulation, immune function, memory consolidation, and tissue repair—leading to morning fatigue, headaches, poor focus, and mood changes.

Sleep Are you sleep deprived too? (Photo: Freepik)

How lifestyle habits undermine restorative sleep

Modern lifestyles are among the major threats to sleep quality. “Chronic stress raises cortisol levels, which makes it harder to enter deep sleep stages,” Dr Manchanda explains.

Story continues below this ad

Late-night screen exposure suppresses melatonin production and delays the body’s internal clock. Irregular sleep timings—such as sleeping late on weekends or inconsistent bedtimes—further confuse circadian rhythms.

“Heavy meals, caffeine, alcohol consumption, and physical inactivity also negatively affect sleep quality,” he says. “More sleep hours cannot compensate for disrupted biological rhythms.”

Consistency, stress management, and daytime activity play a crucial role in making sleep restorative rather than merely long.

When persistent fatigue needs medical attention

Occasional tiredness is normal—but weeks of persistent morning exhaustion are not.

Story continues below this ad

“If fatigue continues despite adequate sleep duration and good sleep hygiene, medical evaluation is essential,” advises Dr Manchanda.

Warning signs include loud snoring, pauses in breathing during sleep, morning headaches, excessive daytime sleepiness, poor concentration, and mood disturbances.

ALSO READ | Your comprehensive guide to a restful night

Left untreated, chronic sleep problems can have serious consequences. “Poor sleep quality and untreated sleep disorders are linked to hypertension, heart disease, diabetes, obesity, depression, and weakened immunity,” Dr Manchanda warns.

Early diagnosis can uncover reversible causes and prevent long-term complications. “Professional assessment allows us to identify the root issue and guide treatment—whether through lifestyle changes, medical therapy, or sleep-specific interventions,” he adds.

📣 For more lifestyle news, click here to join our WhatsApp Channel and also follow us on Instagram

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
More Lifestyle
‘He was just lying in pain for two days’: Vinod Khanna’s wife Kavita details actor's multiple cancer diagnoses; what long-term tobacco use does to the body
Vinod Khanna's wife Kavita recalls how he struggled with health issues due to excessive smoking
‘They teach us life lessons’: Parents and experts on the rise of K-pop and parasocial bonds among Indian youth
Young girl watching Korean idols dancing on phone screen depicting parasocial bonds
Take a tour of Vir Das and Shivani Mathur’s ‘eclectic and boho’ Mumbai home, a sanctuary built on stories, dogs, and disorderly charm
Vir Das and Shivani Mathur
Surgeon explains why you hear 'someone yelling for help, your phone ringing, or your name being called' in the shower: 'Might get a bit trippy'
The strange reason your brain 'creates' voices in the shower
Advertisement
PHOTOS
cats
Cats: The only animals that chose us
PHOTOS
In pics: From concept supercars to electronic SUV's: Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 was all about innovation
In Pics: From Concept Supercars to Electric SUVs – Innovation at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025
Must Read
Pakistan vs USA Live Score, T20 World Cup 2026
Pakistan vs USA T20 World Cup Match Live
T20 World Cup: Why Babar Azam and his Baba Adam-era strike rates are a headache for Pakistan
Babar Azam T20 World Cup strike rate
Australia's power-packed batting unit must deliver in absence of Cummins and Hazlewood
Australia's power-packed batting can put to the sword the best of bowlers. (AP Photo)
‘India’s bet on smaller AI models may overlook CPUs’: Ziroh Labs CEO Hrishikesh Dewan
Ziroh Labs
The making of MX Master 4: How Logitech designed a premium wireless mouse with haptic vibrations
Logitech MX master (Image: The Indian Express/ Anuj Bhatia)
Poco M8 5G review: The dependable daily driver under Rs 20,000
Poco may have made it to the top competitor for the mid-segment. Here is a deep dive about the device. (Image: The Indian Express/ Ajay Hanje)
‘He was just lying in pain for two days’: Vinod Khanna’s wife Kavita details actor's multiple cancer diagnoses; what long-term tobacco use does to the body
Vinod Khanna's wife Kavita recalls how he struggled with health issues due to excessive smoking
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
‘AI-proof jobs’: woman says local dry cleaners earn over Rs 2 lakh a month, triggers debate
AI proof jobs dry cleaners income
'Was still such a happy girl': Teigan, the wheelchair-using Puppy Bowl XXII viral rescue dog, who died before episode aired
Teigan Puppy Bowl XXII
Techie couple gets divorce after man forces wife to quit job to take care of his ill mother: ‘They emotionally abused her’
Indian techie couple divorce
‘Military-style’ cash truck ambush rocks Italy during Winter Olympics; viral video shows ‘wall of flames’ on highway
cash truck ambush in Italy
‘I’m going to miss GTA’: UK man sobs as he is arrested for murdering ex-girlfriend
Richens called police from his residence and told them that he murdered a woman
Feb 10: Latest News
Advertisement