‘It was 11 hours of operation’: Manisha Koirala on her cancer diagnosis

Actor Manisha Koirala once detailed her cancer diagnosis, stressing that she felt hopeless before treatment helped her. “In 2012, I was diagnosed. I had no clue that it was the last stage of ovarian cancer. I was diagnosed in Nepal. And very fearful, like everybody else. I felt I was going to die, and I felt this is the end of me. Somehow, I spoke to my friend’s sister and my mother’s friend who are in New York, and I had known a few who had gone there and done their treatment. Somehow, I had it in my mind that I’d just go to New York,” she told ANI in November 2024.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.

The Heeramandi actor continued, “And the doctor I met there convinced me that I can be treated. I was relieved, but I wasn’t sure. It was very scary and sad, but it also revealed another aspect of me that I prefer to remember. Now, I look at everything with a lot of gratitude, with a lot of newness and a lot of hope and no complacent attitude, which I had developed over a period of time. It was 11 hours of operation, and my doctor was very kind to my parents. It was successful. I also started responding very well to chemotherapy. There were a lot of times I would break down, and I would only see hopelessness and pain and fear. But I became slightly better.”

As the video has resurfaced on the internet, we asked experts all about cancer diagnosis and effective treatment.

Dr Kanav Kumar, consultant surgical oncology, Head & Neck Cancer Institute of India (HNCII), noted that a diagnosis of advanced ovarian cancer can change lives significantly. “This happens not only because of the illness itself but also due to the emotional uncertainty that follows. Many women initially react with fear. It is natural to worry about death, loss of control, and the well-being of family members. However, it’s crucial to understand that being diagnosed, even at a late stage, does not equal a bad outcome,” stressed Dr Kanav.

Concurring, Dr Amit Chakraborty, head and neck surgeon and surgical oncologist, Speciality Surgical Oncology (SSO) Hospital Mumbai, said beyond the physical illness, it brings fear, uncertainty, and countless emotional challenges for both patients and their families. “Every person’s cancer journey is different. While some respond well to treatment, others may require longer or more intensive care. Along with surgery, chemotherapy, radiation, or immunotherapy, patients often face anxiety about their future, changes in their appearance, financial concerns, and the impact of treatment on their daily lives,” said Dr Chakraborty.

Doctors helped her, shared Manisha Koirala (Photo: Getty Images/Thinkstock) Doctors helped her, shared Manisha Koirala (Photo: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

According to Dr Kanav, treatment for ovarian cancer has made great strides in the past ten years. “Patients now have access to more effective surgical options, better chemotherapy protocols, targeted therapies, and improved support than before. Outcomes have gotten better because treatment is more personalised and provided by teams focusing on both cancer control and quality of life,” articulated Dr Kanav.

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“Stories of women who have major surgeries, respond well to chemotherapy, and gradually regain their strength reflect what we see in clinical settings,” said Dr Kanav, adding that recovery is rarely smooth.

“Patients may experience optimistic days, as well as days filled with exhaustion, fear, or emotional pain. These ups and downs are a normal part of the cancer journey and should receive the same attention as physical treatment. Supporting mental well-being through counseling, family support, and open communication is a key part of cancer care.”

It is also crucial to seek timely treatment at a specialised cancer center. “Ovarian cancer can be complicated, and results tend to improve when surgery and treatment are managed by skilled gynecologic oncology teams. A well-coordinated approach offers patients the best chance for meaningful, long-term control of the disease,” said Dr Kanav.

One of the most important lessons from many survivors is the value of hope. “While hope does not cure cancer, it helps patients stay involved with their treatment, handle setbacks, and progress one step at a time. Every patient’s journey is different, but ongoing advances in medicine send a clear message: even with advanced ovarian cancer, there is every reason to pursue treatment with determination and optimism,” said Dr Kanav.

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DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.