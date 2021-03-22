When is the best time to have a cheat meal?

After a week of religiously following one’s fitness routine, it is only natural to crave for and/or indulge in something we like — better known as a cheat meal. In simple words, a cheat meal or a calorie-dense food is nothing more than your favourite food, which is not a part of your regular diet. For cheat meals, many prefer to snack on their favourite foods during the weekends, and especially at night. But is there a time to enjoy cheat meals so as to keep the taste buds happy and also not disturb the fitness routine?

Here’s what nutritionist Pooja Makhija suggested.

According to Makhija, the best time to have a cheat meal is in the morning. Why? “This is known as the power of chronobiology. Your body burns twice much more at 8 am versus 8 pm. So, this is what brings the breakfast debate to a full circle. It is always better to eat your breakfast than skip it especially if you are on time-restricted eating. So, while what you eat matters, when you eat also matters too,” she said in a video on Instagram.

ALSO READ | Shikhar Dhawan: I indulge in aloo parathas on my cheat days

The idea is to practice portion control which is the key to managing your daily calorie intake.

Why our cheat meals good in moderation?

Cheat meals are counted as a mental break in one’s diet which helps the body regulate hormones – leptin and ghrelin. This helps jumpstart the metabolism and encourages the body to keep burning calories. This is considered a good motivation for the practitioner.

For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | Facebook: IE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle