COVID-19: When can you get second vaccine shot if infected after first dose?

There have been some reports of people getting infected with COVID-19 even after a vaccine shot, which experts have termed as “breakthrough cases”. The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), however, said that the incidence rate of such cases in India is less than 0.05 per cent.

Even if you get infected after the first vaccine dose, it does not mean you cannot take the second shot. However, the second dose of the vaccine must be deferred for at least four to eight weeks after recovery, according to the Health Ministry.

The four-eight week deferred period of the second dose is applicable for:

*People who have active symptoms of COVID-19 infection

*Patients who have been anti-COVID-19 monoclonal antibodies or convalescent plasma

*Acutely unwell and hospitalised patients (with or without intensive care) who suffer from any other illness

According to Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), asymptomatic COVID-19 patients can receive the second vaccine dose once they have met the criteria to discontinue home isolation.

CDC has also said there are multiple factors that affect how a vaccine works in “real-world conditions” including the host, mutants variants, and programmatic factors such as following dosing schedules or storing and handling vaccines properly.