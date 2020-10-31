From building haemoglobin to improving immunity: here’s why you should include wheatgrass in your diet

Superfood wheat grass has multiple benefits. (Source: Getty Images)

It is not without reason that wheatgrass is considered to be a wonder ingredient. Even a little quantity of wheatgrass is rich in vitamins A, C, E, K and even B6. Apart from these, it also contains traces of several essential minerals and is dense in micronutrients and phytochemicals.

“Wheatgrass is the leaf that sprouts in the common wheat plant, known as Triticum aestivum. Wheatgrass has always been used as a food, drink, and even recommended as a dietary supplement. It is grown in the temperate regions throughout the world and even in India, especially in the Himalayan region. It is a one-stop solution to all your nutrient deficiencies, and also has several benefits,” says Gupreet Singh, Managing Director of Jivo Wellness.

Below, he lists some benefits; check them out:

1. Rich in antioxidants

Antioxidants are important to protect our body from the ‘free-radical’ and also help in preventing cell dying, cancer, accelerated ageing and chronic inflammation. Wheatgrass is rich in antioxidants, thereby making the body healthier, stronger and better.

2. Immunity booster

Wheatgrass contains 17 different types of amino acids, numerous antioxidants and is home to a lot of essential vitamins. Consuming wheatgrass is directly related to boosting your immune system. It makes your body stronger from the inside and accelerates healing. The

fibre content stimulates digestion.

3. Good for digestion and detox

Wheatgrass has a very high fibre content which is directly related in managing digestion and fight piles, irritable bowel syndrome and constipation. It is usually recommended to drink wheatgrass juice in the morning to enable a full body detox. The antioxidants present in wheatgrass cleanse and rejuvenate the body for its better function.

4. Low-calorie content and a good source of protein

Wheatgrass has negligible calorie content and is also a good source of plant-based protein. If you are looking for vegan options to get your protein content, wheatgrass can be a good supplement to start with. The low-calorie content also helps in managing cholesterol.

5. Contains chlorophyll which helps in building haemoglobin

Since wheatgrass is the first and freshly sprouted leaves of the wheat plant, it contains chlorophyll in good amount. Chlorophyll is a great source to stimulate and accelerate the growth of red blood cells which in turn increases the haemoglobin levels. Anaemic people, menstruating population, women in menopause can also look at this alternative to regain the lost haemoglobin naturally and effectively.

How to consume it?

Wheatgrass can be consumed directly in the form of a tablet or juice. However, the best way to consume it is in direct concentrated form as a shot or mixed with other ingredients to make juice. Since wheatgrass has a very overpowering smell and taste, people refrain from drinking wheatgrass juice. But you can always opt for alternatives and get your dose of this superfood.

