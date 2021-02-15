Wheat or millet: Which roti should you have?

scorecardresearch
Monday, February 15, 2021
By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
February 15, 2021 2:10:53 pm
egg rotiTime to add some fun to your regular roti! (Source: Pixabay)

Going gluten-free may be the latest diet tried, but do you know enough about it, and are you doing it right?

“There is a great lobby of research putting gluten in the negative space stating its impact on the lining of the gut creating something called a ‘leaky gut’ or intestinal permeability, even in all those who don’t have celiac disease,” said nutritionist Pooja Makhija in an Instagram video.

Take a look at the video below:

What is gluten?

Gluten is a family of proteins found in grains like wheat, barley, rye and spelt. Wheat is the most common grain containing gluten. When flour mixes with water, gluten proteins form a sticky dough.

While it suits a lot of people, gluten can cause health issues for those with celiac disease, gluten sensitivity, and allergy.

“I don’t recommend going completely gluten-free unless there is gluten sensitivity,” said Makhija referring to issues like diarrhea, stomach pain, tiredness, bloating and depressionwhich are often attributed to gluten intake.

How to know if you have gluten sensitivity?

“Eliminate gluten from your diet for a while and notice energy levels, bloating, unexplained aches and pains, constipation, and your stools. After a while, re-introduce gluten in your diet and monitor the same. If you feel extra bloated, experience low energy levels and other aches and pains, chances are that you may have non-celiac gluten sensitivity,” she mentioned.

So, how can gluten-free millet rotis help?

“Jowar, bajra or ragi rotis will give you the same feeling of fullness and satiate your appetite just as a wheat roti, but they will be easy on your digestive system because they are devoid of any gluten protein,” she said.

Why is gluten becoming a problem?

One should remember, said Makhija, that the wheat we eat is not the same wheat our forefathers ate. “It is genetically-modified, pumped with chemicals and pesticides, and therefore, not what it was used to be,” she said.

Millets, Year of millets, Sadanand Gowda, agriculture, business news, indian express news With ts high quantity of fibre and little to no fat, it is a great option to include in meals. (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

So, should you stop eating wheat and wheat products?

“In this case, I wouldn’t recommend that you eat any one particular type of roti. Each of us has a different set of gut bacteria. Check for gluten-sensitivity and make a switch to another grain of your choice if you have gluten intolerance,” she said. And if you don’t, you can enjoy a variety of grains to not only eat healthily but also satiate your soul.

