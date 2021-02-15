Wheat or millet: Which roti should you have?

Going gluten-free may be the latest diet tried, but do you know enough about it, and are you doing it right?

“There is a great lobby of research putting gluten in the negative space stating its impact on the lining of the gut creating something called a ‘leaky gut’ or intestinal permeability, even in all those who don’t have celiac disease,” said nutritionist Pooja Makhija in an Instagram video.

What is gluten?

Gluten is a family of proteins found in grains like wheat, barley, rye and spelt. Wheat is the most common grain containing gluten. When flour mixes with water, gluten proteins form a sticky dough.

While it suits a lot of people, gluten can cause health issues for those with celiac disease, gluten sensitivity, and allergy.

“I don’t recommend going completely gluten-free unless there is gluten sensitivity,” said Makhija referring to issues like diarrhea, stomach pain, tiredness, bloating and depression — which are often attributed to gluten intake.

How to know if you have gluten sensitivity?

“Eliminate gluten from your diet for a while and notice energy levels, bloating, unexplained aches and pains, constipation, and your stools. After a while, re-introduce gluten in your diet and monitor the same. If you feel extra bloated, experience low energy levels and other aches and pains, chances are that you may have non-celiac gluten sensitivity,” she mentioned.

So, how can gluten-free millet rotis help?

“Jowar, bajra or ragi rotis will give you the same feeling of fullness and satiate your appetite just as a wheat roti, but they will be easy on your digestive system because they are devoid of any gluten protein,” she said.

Why is gluten becoming a problem?

One should remember, said Makhija, that the wheat we eat is not the same wheat our forefathers ate. “It is genetically-modified, pumped with chemicals and pesticides, and therefore, not what it was used to be,” she said.

With ts high quantity of fibre and little to no fat, it is a great option to include in meals. (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock) With ts high quantity of fibre and little to no fat, it is a great option to include in meals. (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

So, should you stop eating wheat and wheat products?

“In this case, I wouldn’t recommend that you eat any one particular type of roti. Each of us has a different set of gut bacteria. Check for gluten-sensitivity and make a switch to another grain of your choice if you have gluten intolerance,” she said. And if you don’t, you can enjoy a variety of grains to not only eat healthily but also satiate your soul.

