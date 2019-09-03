What you should eat for stronger, healthier nails

We may not take nail health seriously, but it does say a lot about our overall wellbeing. And while some of us rush to salons every few weeks, we have nail remedies in our own kitchens, waiting to be discovered.

So before your next manicure session, learn about foods that you can include in your diet, to give you stronger and healthier nails.

Brown rice

It is not only good for your energy levels, but also for overall health. Brown rice, incidentally, happens to be a rich source of biotin, silicon, and cysteine, each of which is responsible for keeping your nails healthy. Oats, containing manganese, silicon and B-complex vitamins, are also important for nail and bone maintenance.

Eggs

Is there anything eggs cannot do? Whether you like them sunny-side-up, scrambled or boiled, eggs are a nutritional powerhouse. Eggs are rich in proteins that, unlike meat, are easily digestible. They have vitamins A and E, iron, and biotin which is scientifically proven to reduce the brittleness of nails and increase thickness.

Beer

Okay, this may be beyond imagination and not really a kitchen item, but beer can do wonders for your nails! Studies suggest that wheat-based beer is rich in silicon, which is great for bones and nails. It can strengthen your nails like nothing you’ve ever seen. And, you can make a toast to that.

Almond and sunflower seeds

You could be snacking on them between meals, without ever knowing they are godsent for your nail health. While almonds are a great source of protein and magnesium, sunflower seeds — containing manganese and copper — are perfect for weak nails. They help in the production of connective tissues in bones.

Vegetables

As we all know, a diet rich in veggies is one rich in health. Incorporate as many vegetables in your diet, with as much variety as you possibly can. Look out for tomatoes, bell peppers, sweet potatoes and carrots, all rich in vitamins.

Greens

Just like vegetables, green leafy meals are insanely good for your health. Include spinach, broccoli in your diet to get the daily dose of iron and calcium, which strengthen the nails.