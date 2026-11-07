Protein has become a major selling point in the packaged food industry, with everything – from breakfast cereals and chips to biscuits, breads and chocolates marketed as high-protein alternatives. While these products can increase protein intake, the term ‘high protein’ on a package can be misleading and doesn’t always make a food healthy or nutritionally superior.

Dietitian Garima Goyal shares a checklist before you go ahead and pick up a product that claims ‘high-protein’:

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.