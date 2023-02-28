Protein powder is, most commonly, used among bodybuilders and athletes. However, in the recent few years, it has also gained immense popularity among different groups, either as a dietary supplement or to build muscle. Some experts even suggest consuming protein powder to maintain bone health as well. While protein can naturally be found in several foods like meat, poultry, eggs, and veggies, most people are unable to reach the recommended protein intake.

Aman Puri, Founder, Steadfast Nutrition said, “As per the Recommended Dietary Allowance (RDA) given by the National Institute of Nutrition, Indian Council of Medical Research 2020, the recommended protein intake for a person with a sedentary lifestyle is 0.83 g/kg ideal body weight. However, for athletes and bodybuilders, the daily protein consumption can range from 1-1.5 g/kg ideal body weight,” adding that protein consumption also depends on factors like age, gender, fitness goal, duration and intensity of the workout, and a person’s eating habits.

What are protein powders made of?

Protein powders contain dehydrated types of protein-rich foods such as casein, whey, egg whites, soy, hemp, peas, and brown rice. One serving of protein powder can have at least 10 to 30 grams of protein. They can be mixed with milk, water and other liquids, as well as added to oatmeal, shakes, and smoothies.

Health benefits of protein powders

Weight management

Protein powder may satiate hunger pangs and make you feel fuller for longer periods of time. Feeling full means a person will consume smaller amounts of food and avoid frequent snacking. This will help them maintain a healthy body weight. A 2017 study in the Journal of the American College of Nutrition showed that consuming whey protein may help reduce the total fat mass in people who are overweight or obese. It also noted that it may reduce blood pressure, cholesterol levels, and risk of cardiovascular diseases.

Muscle building

Many gym enthusiasts use protein shakes to bulk up after strength training. Research published in the British Journal of Sports Medicine found that protein supplements can improve muscle size and strength in adults who practice resistance exercise training. However, excessive protein intake mitigated the benefits.

Essential nutrients

People who find it difficult to meet the recommended daily intake of protein such as vegans and vegetarians can opt for protein powder to meet the requirements. However, if you are already taking multivitamins and eating a balanced diet, additional supplements may lead to health problems.

Health risks associated with protein powders

According to Puri, some people may face short-term side effects with protein supplements, including indigestion, cramps, bloating, flatulence, and stomach ache. “Consuming large quantities of protein powder can lead to long-term side effects such as liver or kidney dysfunction, while individuals with uncontrolled diabetes are at a higher risk of developing diabetic nephropathy — a condition that can affect the filtration rate of the kidneys,” he told indianexpress.com.

Moreover, the expert said, “People with gut issues such as nausea, bloating, vomiting, flatulence, and those with lactose intolerance or sensitivity should avoid taking whey protein supplements,” explaining that plant- based proteins can be a better alternative for them.

Advising on when to consume protein supplements, he said, “The best time to consume protein depends on a person’s health and fitness goals. An individual who wants to lose weight can consume protein-rich snacks between meals to feel full as proteins provide satiety, which helps prevent over-eating, whereas a person who aims to build muscle mass should consume protein within 30 minutes of finishing the workout,” concluding that anyone seeking a steady and sustained muscle recovery should consume casein protein before sleeping.

