Consume these foods first thing in the morning to boost metabolism

There is still confusion about what one should eat first thing in the morning. While some prefer to have soaked almonds, others straightaway opt for a cup of tea or coffee to kick-start their day. But what is considered as the best food to be had in the morning? Instead of going for a heavy meal, one should start their day with foods that are light yet nutritious, suggests nutritionist Nmami Agarwal.

In her blog, Nmami Life, she writes that staying hungry for long or eating anything after waking up is not the best thing to do. “Your body, internal organs and various other parts need time to wake up and kick-start their processes after long hours of rest. Which is why, staying hungry or empty stomach for long after waking up is not advisable. So health experts recommend that it is best to start your day with some warm water or a small snack to get your metabolism going,” she wrote.

Here are some foods you should count on, as per the nutritionist.

Soaked almonds

Soaked almonds can give you a dose of healthy and essential vitamins and minerals. Soaking overnight enhances their nutrient value. After a long fasting period, it is good to eat five to 10 almonds as it gives you nutrition to have a healthy start and also improves satiety throughout the day. It is said that the brown peel of almonds contains tannin which inhibits nutrient absorption, so if you soak almonds the peel comes off easily and allows the nut to release all nutrients liberally.

Dates

Dates are a great source source of instant energy that is needed to kick-start your day. Dates also contain a bunch of soluble fibers that draw water into the digestive track, making them essential for a healthy digestive system. This also helps cure constipation or indigestion problems. The high potassium content found in dates can also treat upset stomach and diarrhea.

Chia seeds

The tiny black seeds are blissfully healthy and a source of complete protein as they contain all nine essential amino acids. They are packed with essential fatty acids, magnesium, iron and B vitamins. Soak a teaspoon of these super seeds in water overnight and have them in morning or add to smoothies or garnish on your quick breakfast bowl with fresh fruits.

Papaya

It is good to eat papaya on an empty stomach early morning as it has cleansing properties and helps clean your stomach. It is excellent for smooth and regular bowel movement. Avoid eating anything after having papayas for at least an hour. Bad cholesterol, which is a precursor to heart disease, can be lowered if papaya is consumed.

What do you have first thing in the morning?

