Are green tomatoes healthy? Or should you ditch them?

You must have seen your local vegetable vendor selling tomatoes that are green in colour, especially during winter. This seasonal variety of tomatoes makes for a great savoury staple that can be used to prepare a variety of delectable curries and chutneys. But are they also healthy? To find an answer, we reached out to experts to understand if green tomatoes should (or not) be a part of our diets this time of the year.

“The firm texture and consistency of green tomatoes allow them to be used in multiple dishes like chutney, pickle, fried curry, and salsa. Like all other coloured fruits and vegetables, green tomatoes are also a great source of antioxidants,” said Garima Goyal, a registered dietitian.

No wonder then, food therapist Dr Ria Banerjee Ankola recently took to Instagram to share a recipe for green tomato chutney. “Green tomatoes are so tasty and loaded with vitamin C. So, don’t miss them,” she said.

Recipe to make green tomato chutney

Ingredients

2 – Fresh green tomatoes

Garlic

Coriander leaves

Green chilli

Lemon juice

Himalayan pink salt

Method

*Blend all the ingredients together. Squeeze some lemon juice. Enjoy.

Why should you have green tomatoes?

According to Dr Priya Palan, a dietitian at Zen Multispeciality Hospital, Chembur, green tomatoes have several benefits; these include:

Boost immunity: They are packed with vitamin C, which helps to strengthen the immune system and fight cold and other illnesses. Vitamin C also helps the body absorb iron better from a plant-based food. Agreeing, Goyal added that since green tomatoes are a great source of vitamin A, vitamin C, and phytochemicals, they help in fighting against diseases and oxidative damage.

Gut-friendly: They are good sources of fibre that keeps the digestive system healthy, prevents constipation, and reduces the risk of cancer, heart diseases, and diabetes mellitus. Goyal added: “The seeds and peel of green tomatoes are a rich source of dietary fibre. These dietary fibres are not digested in the gut but help in the proliferation of good gut bacteria.”

Improve vision: The beta carotene in green tomatoes helps to produce vitamin A, which is essential for eye health.

Lower blood pressure: Green tomatoes are also a good source of potassium that counteracts the effects of sodium and helps lower blood pressure. According to Goyal, green tomatoes aid in preventing oxidation of LDL cholesterol (bad cholesterol) in the blood vessel which, further, reduces the risk of heart diseases.

Good for skin: It boosts healing and promotes healthier, glowing, and younger looking skin.

Fights cancer: They come loaded with antioxidants that help to reduce inflammation and fight toxins. Goyal said, “Evidence suggests that the presence of high amounts of tomatine, a bioactive compound in green tomatoes helps in preventing the growth of cancerous cells.”

Hydrates the body: Tomatoes consist 94 per cent water that hydrates the body and maintains a healthy appetite.

