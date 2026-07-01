What to do after a Grade 1 fatty liver diagnosis

In Grade 1 fatty liver small amounts of fat begin accumulating in the liver (Ai generated image)

A diagnosis of fatty liver can be worrying, but if you’ve been told you have Grade 1 fatty liver, there is some reassuring news: it is often reversible.

Grade 1 fatty liver is the earliest stage of the condition, in which small amounts of fat begin to accumulate in the liver. Because it rarely causes symptoms, many people discover it only after a routine health check-up or ultrasound.

“Grade 1 fatty liver is essentially a warning sign from the body. The liver is telling you that metabolic changes are beginning to take place, but at this stage, the damage is usually reversible,” says Dr Roy Patankar, Gastroenterologist and Director at Zen Multispeciality Hospital.