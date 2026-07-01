What to do after a Grade 1 fatty liver diagnosis

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A diagnosis of fatty liver can be worrying, but if you’ve been told you have Grade 1 fatty liver, there is some reassuring news: it is often reversible.
Grade 1 fatty liver is the earliest stage of the condition, in which small amounts of fat begin to accumulate in the liver. Because it rarely causes symptoms, many people discover it only after a routine health check-up or ultrasound.
“Grade 1 fatty liver is essentially a warning sign from the body. The liver is telling you that metabolic changes are beginning to take place, but at this stage, the damage is usually reversible,” says Dr Roy Patankar, Gastroenterologist and Director at Zen Multispeciality Hospital.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.
According to Dr Patankar, the answer is often yes. “If the condition is identified early and the patient makes appropriate lifestyle changes, the excess fat in the liver can be reduced significantly and, in many cases, disappear altogether,” he says.
The most important step is addressing the factors that caused the fat buildup in the first place.
Weight loss is often the biggest game-changer. Research has shown that even a modest reduction in body weight can improve liver health.
“We don’t ask patients to lose weight dramatically overnight. Even a 5-10 per cent reduction in body weight can have a meaningful impact on liver fat and overall metabolic health,” says Dr Patankar.
Regular exercise, healthier food choices, and better control of conditions such as diabetes, high cholesterol, and obesity are all important.
“People often look for medicines or detox products, but the foundation of treatment remains lifestyle modification,” says Dr Patankar. “A balanced diet, regular physical activity, and avoiding excessive alcohol intake can go a long way.”
Experts also recommend cutting back on sugary drinks, processed foods, refined carbohydrates, and frequent consumption of fried foods.
Although Grade 1 fatty liver is considered mild, it shouldn’t be dismissed.
“Many people assume that because they feel fine, the condition isn’t serious. But fatty liver can progress over time if the underlying causes are not addressed,” warns Dr Patankar.
The good news is that early-stage fatty liver offers a window of opportunity. With consistent lifestyle changes, many people can improve their liver health and potentially reverse the condition before it becomes more serious.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.