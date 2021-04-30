What should new parents keep in mind while choosing baby wipes?

Here's what new parents need to keep in mind about baby wipes. (Photo: Pixabay)

A first-time parent will have many questions regarding the health and the overall well-being of their child. Among other things, they will try to ensure the baby is safe and comfortable, after getting discharged from the hospital.

While not many people realise this, getting a good quality baby wipe is of utmost importance. Dr Himanshu Gandhi, CEO and co-founder of Mother Sparsh tells indianexpress.com that parents will have to ensure they are particular about what suits the baby’s skin and accordingly make a choice.

“Going for the wrong wipes would lead to skin-related woes like redness, rash, itching etc. Usually, we head to a chemist shop or supermarket and pick the most attractive-looking, or the cheapest available option. But, the next time you’re buying one, make sure you go through the ingredients of the wipes you pick,” he says.

What should parents remember?

“That a toddler’s most sensitive places are the ones that are also the messiest wherein harsh additives could lead to skin-related troubles. The primary ingredients, therefore, must always be non-irritating and mild. You should always beware of wipes with high chemical formulations. ‘The natural the better’ should be the prime driving factor while selecting a wipe for a toddler,” says Dr Gandhi.

Most baby wipes have polyester fabric, which is definitely not good news for your little one’s skin. You must try to procure wipes made of plant-derived medical grade fabric. (Photo: Pixabay) Most baby wipes have polyester fabric, which is definitely not good news for your little one’s skin. You must try to procure wipes made of plant-derived medical grade fabric. (Photo: Pixabay)

Keep in mind

* Check the added levels of dermatologically-tested cleansers and moisturisers, along with water. More the merrier is the formulae to go for when it comes to water level.

* There can absolutely be no substitute for water when it comes to cleaning any kind of surface.

* Also, many wipes tend to leave stickiness after use, while the ones with a high water component clean exceptionally well with a watery feel.

“The other thing to be kept in mind is the fabric used. Unfortunately, we ignore the fact that most baby wipes have polyester fabric, which is definitely not good news for your little one’s skin. You must try to procure wipes made of plant-derived medical grade fabric. The ones made from non-woven fabrics usually comprise a lot of synthetic materials, which are neither good for the baby skin nor for the environment,” the doctor adds.

Fabric should be thick enough for comfortable cleaning in one go. Repeatedly rubbing a wipe may not be the most advisable thing to do. And also, give a miss to the wipes that are scented, for artificial fragrances suggest one thing: harmful chemicals, Dr Gandhi concludes.

