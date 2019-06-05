What is Satiating diet? What you should eat and avoid

Do you often come across new diet plans that claim to help you lose weight and give you the desirable physique? While some might be effective, the others might simply do more harm than good. That’s because it is always advisable to follow a diet plan after a consultation with a doctor but most of us don’t. We follow the fad and, from time to time, we end up choosing something that is not good for our body.

But if you must know about the latest diet fads then let’s talk about the Satiating diet.

What is Satiating diet?

As the name goes, this diet claims to satiate your appetite. It proposes eating nutrition-rich foods that fill the stomach.

Fibre-rich loaves of bread, protein-laden eggs, healthy fats like avocado sandwich and almonds, dairy products like yogurt, cottage cheese, fibrous fruits, and vegetables are recommended as these products have natural nutritional properties that contribute to bringing health and wellness together for the body.

In a 2017 study done by the British Journal of Nutrition, 34 obese men were placed on this regimen, which was 20–25 percent protein, for 16 weeks. Another 35 obese men followed a standard diet: 10–15 percent protein, and based on Canadian national guidelines for healthy eating.

The men who followed the highly satiating diet significantly reduced their weight and body fat and had greater feelings of fullness compared to men who followed the standard diet. The study focused on the impact of a non-restrictive satiating diet on anthropometrics, satiety responsiveness and eating behaviour traits in obese men displaying a high or a low satiety phenotype.