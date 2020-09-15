What patients on dialysis need to know about controlling diabetes

'As one of the most noteworthy causes of CKD, the rise in the number of diabetic patients in India directly correlates with the increase in the number of kidney disease patients.' (Representational image)

Many people around the world live with diabetes — either type 1 or type 2 and the condition calls for many lifestyle changes for them to lead a normal and healthy life. Dr Nishit Mohanty, Nephrologist, NephroPlus Dialysis Centers, Bhubaneswar & Balasore, says the number of people in India crippled with Chronic Kidney Diseases (CKD) associated with diabetes, is high.

“As one of the most noteworthy causes of CKD, the rise in the number of diabetic patients in India directly correlates with the increase in the number of kidney disease patients. In the times of COVID-19, both co-morbidities are a major risk concern and should be taken into serious consideration,” he warns.

The doctor goes on to say that while one is on dialysis, it is important to take care of diabetes. “As a result of diabetes, the blood vessels in the kidneys weaken and become damaged. Damaged blood vessels limit the kidneys to work as well as they should, that is, to filter out the toxins and waste from the body. A decline in kidney function may eventually cause kidney failure.”

Maintaining and being vigilant of blood sugar levels, consuming a well-balanced diet and exercising are key factors in controlling diabetes, he says.

Here are some dietary tips from the doctor:

* Eat as per the nutrition plan curated by your nephrologist and dietician.

* Eating three meals a day — which is a must — will help in preventing the blood sugar from going too high or too low.

* High-caloric food must be avoided.

* Non- processed foods such fresh vegetables and fruits, grains, lean meats and low-fat dairy options should be ideal for nutritious diet.

* Foods low in potassium will add fiber to your diet.

* Keep your liquid consumption in check, as advised.

Physical activities:

* Exercise daily to maintain a healthy weight; do not over-stress yourself.

* Obesity should be looked at with utmost care; reduce if overweight.

* Include aerobic and resistance training which will help in lowering blood sugar and keep blood glucose within a normal range.

* Practising yoga will help calm the mind and body.

Medication:

* Monitor your blood sugar regularly.

* Medication must be taken as prescribed by your doctor.

* Maintain good eye care; have your eyes checked if you experience any discomfort.

* It is also important to maintain good oral hygiene. Brush your teeth in the morning and at night; gargle your mouth after meals.

* Blood glucose should be monitored well on dialysis days, mainly before you begin your dialysis treatment.

