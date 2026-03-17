Both HbA1c and fasting blood glucose are important tests, but they serve different purposes in understanding blood sugar levels. So, which is most important? As we came across this query on Quora: ‘What’s more important for diagnosing and monitoring diabetes: HbA1c or Fasting Blood Glucose (FBG)?’, we decided to seek an expert’s insight.

Fasting Blood Glucose (FBG) measures the level of glucose in the blood after an overnight fast, usually 8 to 10 hours. It shows the body’s blood sugar status at that specific moment. Due to this, Dr Pranav Ghody, consultant endocrinologist and diabetologist, Wockhardt Hospitals, Mumbai Central, said that FBG is often one of the first screening tests used to identify potential diabetes or prediabetes. “It is simple, quick, and effective for detecting issues with fasting glucose regulation. However, it can vary from day to day due to factors such as stress, illness, sleep, diet from the previous day, or even certain medications,” said Dr Ghody.