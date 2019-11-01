What makes rasam ideal for cold, flu and weight loss

Authentic traditional food not just brings us closer to our culture, but is also loaded with a number of healthy ingredients and seasonal vegetables or fruits that are best suited for the ongoing weather. One such gem of a dish is rasam. A constant in south Indian cuisine and savoured in every meal, it is prepared with a base of tamarind juice, pepper, tomato, cumin and other spices.

Rasam is like a warm hugging desi soup which is super easy to make and can be had with rice or savoured after a meal. “It is traditionally prepared using tamarind juice as a base, with the addition of Indian sesame oil, turmeric, tomato, chilli pepper, pepper, garlic, cumin, curry leaves, mustard, coriander, asafoetida, sea salt and water. Rasam is a classic example of traditional functional food with all its ingredients medicinally claimed for various ailments. The preclinical and clinical studies on rasam and its ingredients support the traditional claim. This review is an attempt to compile the literature on rasam, its ingredients, and to highlight its medicinal potential that has been underestimated”, noted the study A Comprehensive Review on Rasam: A South Indian Traditional Functional Food.

The key ingredients that make rasam healthy:

* Tamarind

* Coriander powder

* Turmeric powder

* Curry leaves

* Asafoetida

* Cumin seeds

* Mustard seeds

Here are reasons why rasam is irresistible:

Best home remedy for cold and flu

The tangy flavour of rasam helps to clean out your respiratory tract and the curry leaves in it helps you deal with flu-like symptoms. Curry leaves, tamarind extract, turmeric powder, red pepper and mustard seeds have a number of health benefits if you are prone to cold and cough. It is also said to be an excellent recovery food. Patients who have been ill or down with flu can load up on Rasam for easy inflow on vitamins and nutrients.

Keeps constipation at bay

The tamarind content which is used as the base of rasam could prove to be a magic elixir to a host of problems like constipation. It is packed with rich dietary fibres, which adds bulk to your stool and enables smoother bowel regularity.

Powerhouse of minerals

Rasam is backed with thiamin, folic acid, vitamin A, vitamin C and niacin along with minerals such as potassium, iron, calcium, zinc, selenium, copper and magnesium. So it’s not just a treat to your taste buds but should also be included in your diet for balanced nutrients.

Best diet food

For people looking for miraculous weight loss, rasam promotes the removal of toxins by making the body sweat, produce more urine and speed up the metabolism. It is also loaded with antioxidants that prevent free radical activity. The tamarind is rich in antioxidants that help keep the skin young and supple. The tomato used in rasam comes with its share of antioxidants and vitamin C, which further enhances skin health.