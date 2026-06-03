What leg exercises actually do to your blood glucose: ‘Up to 52%…’

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Fitness trainer Ritik Chaudhary recently drew attention online after claiming in an Instagram video that “simple leg exercises for diabetic patients” could help burn “up to 52% blood sugar.” The video showcased a series of lower-body movements to improve glucose control and encourage daily physical activity among people with diabetes. But do these really help?
Exercise is widely recognised as an important part of diabetes management, according to fitness trainer Pradeep Gill from Equilibrium Gym, and exercises involving large muscle groups, especially the legs, can indeed increase glucose uptake.
“Regular exercise, which involves large muscles such as the legs, can increase glucose uptake significantly,” Gill explained. “When it comes to lower-body exercises, the leg muscles will burn blood sugar for fuel.”
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.
However, he clarified that the claim about “burning 52% of blood glucose” through a single set of exercises is likely exaggerated.
“The statement that 52% of blood glucose will be burned from a single set of leg exercises is probably an exaggeration and has not been scientifically verified,” Gill said. “Leg exercises will have a different impact on an individual based on workout history, fitness level, muscle development, diabetes control, nutritional status, and exercise effort.”
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“Leg exercises are often suggested for people with diabetes because of the size of the leg muscles, as they absorb a significant amount of glucose during activity and improve the body’s response to insulin,” Gill explained.
He added that consistent movement is more important than intense or exhausting workouts.
Gill recommended several lower-body exercises that are generally considered safe, accessible, and beneficial for people managing diabetes.
These include:
“These exercises help engage major muscle groups without putting excessive stress on the body,” Gill said. “Even short daily routines can contribute positively to blood sugar control when done consistently.” Walking, in particular, is often recommended because it is easy to sustain and can be adapted to different fitness levels.
Gill said incorporating even brief daily exercise sessions into one’s lifestyle can improve glucose control over time. “Regular movement of the body improves the use of glucose, decreases insulin resistance, helps with weight control, and contributes positively to cardiovascular health and overall fitness,” he explained.
In some cases, especially among individuals with early Type 2 diabetes, sustained lifestyle changes may reduce the need for medication. “Patients with early Type 2 diabetes who maintain consistent lifestyle changes may see reduced dependence on medication over time,” Gill said. “However, these changes should always be monitored by a healthcare provider.”
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.