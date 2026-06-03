What leg exercises actually do to your blood glucose: ‘Up to 52%…’

Fitness trainer Ritik Chaudhary recently drew attention online after claiming in an Instagram video that “simple leg exercises for diabetic patients” could help burn “up to 52% blood sugar.” The video showcased a series of lower-body movements to improve glucose control and encourage daily physical activity among people with diabetes. But do these really help?

Exercise is widely recognised as an important part of diabetes management, according to fitness trainer Pradeep Gill from Equilibrium Gym, and exercises involving large muscle groups, especially the legs, can indeed increase glucose uptake.

“Regular exercise, which involves large muscles such as the legs, can increase glucose uptake significantly,” Gill explained. “When it comes to lower-body exercises, the leg muscles will burn blood sugar for fuel.”