What kind of yoga asanas should mothers-to-be practise? Find out

This is the final form of the Baddha Konasana posture. Can you ace it? (Photo: PR handout)

The journey to becoming a mother is eventful and one that is not absent of roadblocks. A mother-to-be has to be mindful of her diet, health, and overall wellness. Grand Master Akshar, a philanthropist, spiritual master, lifestyle coach, yoga-preneur and author says yoga generates positivity in the overall state of being, along with bringing physical health.

“You gain strength, flexibility, stamina, and are able to calm your mind. Through these techniques, you can fill your heart with joy and gratitude, and this gets passed on as positive developmental traits in your child,” he says.

Chandra Namaskar

A scientific sequence of nine powerful yoga poses forms the Chandra Namaskar or moon salutation. The moon represents emotions, emotional intelligence and taste. As the Chandra Nadi runs along the left side, you should begin the Chandra Namaskar with your left leg first. Chandra Namaskar is best practised in the evening at 6 pm facing the moon. Performing this namaskar during full moon nights is extremely nourishing to the body and spirit. You can also perform the Chandra Namaskar any time of the day.

Baddha Konasana

– Begin by assuming Dandasana

– Fold your legs and bring the soles of your feet together

– Pull your heels closer to your pelvis

– Gently push your knees down

– Empty air from your stomach, lean your upper body forward and place your forehead on the floor

Kaliasana

– Spread your feet wide and toes pointing at an outward angle

– Sit in a deep, low squat

– Back should be kept straight

– Lift your arms bringing them parallel with your shoulders

– Bend them at the elbow and open your palms up to the sky

Murcha Pranayam

Method

– Sit in any comfortable pose (such as Sukhasan, Ardha Padmasana or Padmasana)

– Straighten your back and close your eyes

– Place your palms on your knees facing up (in Prapthi Mudra)

– Bend your head forward and reach your chin towards your chest

– Inhale through your nose and fill your lungs with air

– Lift your head, take it behind and rest your head on your shoulders

– Open your mouth without breathing out

– Retain your breath for as long as possible

– After you have held the breath for a while, close your mouth, bend your head forward, reach your chin towards your chest and breathe out

Duration: You may begin by practising this breathing technique for five minutes a day and gradually increasing it with time.

Benefits

* Prevents genetic diseases by altering the structure of the DNA.

* Provides the practitioner a subtle sensation of euphoria.

* Enhances the mental energy of the practitioner.

* Cleanses the mind completely and the practitioner feels extreme joy and lightness, which can be equated with the feeling of floating.

Meditation techniques such as Swaas Dhyan, Sthithi Dhyan and Sakshi Dhyan can also be beneficial during pregnancy. Allot at least 20-30 minutes regularly towards yoga asanas, pranayama and meditation for your well-being. The benefits include good health, awareness and positivity throughout your pregnancy, says the yoga instructor.

For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | Facebook: IE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle