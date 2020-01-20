What is winter dehydration and how can you prevent it?

Unlike summer, winter dehydration is quite surreptitious. (Source: Getty/Thinkstock) Unlike summer, winter dehydration is quite surreptitious. (Source: Getty/Thinkstock)

Everybody associates dehydration with summers, when the weather is so excessively hot the body demands water. Dehydration occurs when the body’s fluids go alarmingly low. It can be dangerous for health and, in some cases, deadly, too. The unsettling thing is, the human body can get equally dehydrated in the cold winter months, but unlike summers, there are no evident signs that it is parched. Here is everything you need to know about winter dehydration.

What is it?

We do not sweat as much in winters, so we assume we are not losing water. But, we are. We may be sweating through the many layers of clothes, and just because our skin is not glistening in the sun, we think we are safe. Also, it is believed that the sweat evaporates much faster off our bodies in winters. Other dehydrating contributors include decreased humidity in the air, and the slow thirst signalling of the brain to the body. Also, with common winter ailments like cold and flu, we tend to lose more bodily fluids.

How can you beat it?

There are some simple things that you can do to prevent yourself from getting dehydrated. These include:

* Enjoying a warm drink: While an icy cold glass of water can make consumption difficult, you can always choose a warm drink like hot chocolate, herbal tea, or even warm lemon water to keep yourself hydrated and comfortable.

* Eating the water: In the form of fresh winter fruits and vegetables that have a high water content. Seasonal winter fruits are a must, as are vegetables with high supplemental fluids.

* Eating soup: Make winters synonymous with warm soups, even if you are perfectly healthy. Remember soups are not exclusive to people suffering from cold and flu.

* Avoiding beverages that cause dehydration: These include alcoholic drinks and caffeine — especially hot lattes — that may seem perfect for the weather, but are actually dehydrating agents. Instead, have a lot of electrolyte-containing beverages, like coconut water.

