What is the Fast 800 diet?

We all wish to eat and never gain pounds. But sadly, it’s impossible unless you have a good metabolism. If you are waiting for festivities to come to an end or the New Year to motivate yourself into losing weight, then here is a diet that will gladly come to your rescue.

The 800-calorie diet is an intensive diet which involves eating no more than 800 calories per day. However, this is done along the lines of intermittent fasting, along with elements of what you should eat from the Mediterranean diet.

The diet is not only packed with essential nutrients but plenty of protein and fiber to keep you fuller for a longer period of time. It is a proven way, not only to lose weight but also to keep it off long term. Moreover, not only it is capable of bringing about substantial weight loss, but it also helps in the reversal of Type 2 diabetes, over a one-year period in a primary care setting.

How can the Fast 800 diet help you?

The Fast 800-diet will require you to consume food that has lower carbs, higher-fat meals and is packed with essential nutrients and protein and fiber to improve blood sugar levels and help you lose weight. Sticking to this low-calorie diet also reduces the risk of cancer and prevents dementia.

What does 800 calories look like?

Here are some snack options if you choose to follow this diet.

*Healthy zucchini superfood slice

This is a healthy version of the family-favorite zucchini slice and is loaded with quinoa, zucchini, and kale, and makes for a perfect vegetarian dinner or lunchbox filler.

*Poached eggs with mushrooms and spinach

This contains optimum amounts of iron and protein. You need to poach the eggs and cook them over medium heat. Add spinach as required and toss with mushrooms mixed in butter for flavor. Season with a pinch of sea salt and black pepper.

*Spicy bean chilli

Mix beans with sliced tomatoes and add paprika, cumin and coriander (grounded) to taste while it’s gently frying. if you want it a little sour, add tomato purée and a mixed tablespoon of dried herbs, season with salt and pepper and bring to simmer. Cover loosely with a lid and cook for 15-20 minutes, stirring occasionally.

The Fast 800 diet can last nearly anywhere from 2-12 weeks and involves eating low-calorie but healthy foods. Thus, low sugar, low starch and no fried food are the norms. It aims to include fish, nuts and seeds, fruits, vegetables, yogurt, eggs, legumes, lentils and olive oil in your diet.

Does the Fast 800 diet work?

Dr. Michael Mosley devised the Fast 800 diet and took several months to gain more than 6 kg. After starting the plan, he admitted that at times, his “energy levels felt lower” during those two weeks. Thus, he recommended a doctor’s guidance before embarking on this or any other restrictive diet, as it may not prove to be suitable for everyone.