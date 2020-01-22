Fitness enthusiasts always keep a tab on calorie consumption. (Photo: Getty Images/Thinkstock) Fitness enthusiasts always keep a tab on calorie consumption. (Photo: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

Calorie plays a crucial role for those who are looking to lose weight, as they always keep a check on their calorie consumption. They also ensure that they consume less and burn much more by exercising on a regular basis. Even though exercise and diet go hand in hand, it is one’s diet that plays an important role when it comes to losing weight and reaching the desired goal.

What is negative calorie food?

Negative calorie foods are those that are nutritious and low in calories. “On consuming these foods, the body ends up burning more calories than usual. Hence, it avoids the addition of the extra calories, which otherwise happens when one consumes empty calorie foods like junk and sugary food. Foods with high fibre and water content are low in calories and their digestion requires more energy”, says Rinki Kumari, Chief Dietician, Fortis Hospital, Bangalore.

Here is some food that can act as negative calorie in your body.

* Celery: Celery can be a good addition to your diet if you are into smoothies. A celery smoothie every day can keep you full for a long time and will not increase your calorie intake.

* Broccoli: Though greens are something not everyone prefers, broccoli is one veggie that has various nutritive quality. You can have it steamed or even cook it as a main course or even enjoyed as a stir fry.

* Watermelon: This summer fruit is filled with water and is an amazing snack to have during the day. It can also curb your sugar craving.

* Carrot: It is filled with beta carotene, fibre, vitamin K1, potassium, and antioxidants.

* Cucumber: – Usually consumed as a side dish or salad, if you double your salad intake and reduce grains it will automatically reflect positively on your weight chart.

* Apple: There are enough claims that prove apple is great for the body and skin. It has soluble fibre that can reduce the risk of heart diseases.

* Tomato: – It is a great source of vitamin C, potassium, folate, and vitamin K.

While there are various diet fads claiming to have a miraculous effect on your body, a balanced diet is what every healthcare professional recommends.

“Negative calorie foods do help in losing weight as they are not only low in calories but they also help in burning more calories. However, following one particular diet can also lead to missing out on the other important nutrients. Hence, a healthy diet with regular exercise is the key to successful weight loss”, adds Chief Dietician.

