What is intuitive eating?

Intuitive eating is not a diet plan. It is instead an eating habit or philosophy that monitors the body’s need for food. It is about not opposing cravings, and having wholesome meals when the body demands. Ultimately, food is what keeps us going through the day by providing energy and keeping us active. But, with so many options out there (read: fried, oily food) it can get tricky to keep away those cravings and decide on what to eat and what not to.

Most of us live in ‘diet mentality’ which not only affects those who follow a said diet, but also others who despite not following a diet, fear eating things that may be high on fat, sugar or carbs. Dieting or just avoiding certain food items, limiting certain food groups, and calorie counting without consulting an expert can not only affect one physically, but also mentally. That’s when intuitive eating comes into the picture, as it promotes mindful eating by listening to the body’s need, even when it comes to consuming junk food.

A book, Intuitive Eating: A Revolutionary Program That Works, written by prominent nutritionists Evelyn Tribole and Elyse Resch focuses on some of these points. It talks about nurturing your body rather than starving it, and encouraging natural weight loss. The philosophy makes you an expert of your body and its hunger signals, and doesn’t impose guidelines about what to avoid and what or when to eat.

Here are some of the steps to inculcate intuitive eating:

* Reject diet mentality

* Listen to your body when it’s hungry so that you can make better food choices.

* Make peace with food even if it is unhealthy food. As when you provide your body with what it demands, it slowly loses craze for it.

* Don’t keep your body starved as it tends to demand more food than required. Eating when you are little hungry and stopping when moderately full can help you keep the body under control.

* Discover what is your satisfaction level when you eat. This helps to avoid overeating.

* Cope with your emotions with kindness.

* Respect your body and don’t chase weight monitors just for the sake of it. Body image topics can destroy your mental peace.

