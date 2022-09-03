scorecardresearch
Saturday, Sep 03, 2022

From balancing blood sugar to boosting metabolism: Know the many benefits of hibiscus kombucha

"Hibiscus Kombucha is a delight. A slightly sweet and tart effervescent bright pink/red colour fermented beverage brewed with hibiscus flower that can enhance your health benefits," the nutritionist wrote on Instagram

Fermented foods like kombucha consist of probiotics which are essential for our gut health. (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

With gut health gaining much-need attention in recent times, fermented foods like kombucha are being consumed actively as they are said to contain bacteria called probiotics. Probiotics serve as a great health supplement and are essential for our overall well-being.

As such, nutritionist Loveneet Batra took to Instagram to share the various health benefits of consuming a new type of kombucha called hibiscus kombucha. She explained that it as a sweet fermented beverage that is bright pink or red in colour and can enhance your health.

 

The various benefits of hibiscus kombucha are:

Can help balance the blood sugar levels

According to the nutritionist, hibiscus kombucha is very effective in maintaining the blood sugar levels in the body. It consists of acetic acid which is a byproduct of fermentation. This optimises blood sugar and insulin levels.

Also read |Why you should add fermented foods to your diet

Potential source of probiotics

The expert mentioned that kombucha contains several types of “good” bacteria as a result of the fermentation process. “The ‘good’ bacteria may function as probiotics, and in turn, optimise gut health such as improve digestion, boost the immune system, reduce inflammation, prevent the leaky gut syndrome, and much more,” she wrote.

Boosts Metabolism

She added that kombucha is considered effective for weight loss due to its ability to improve gut health. Additionally, Batra said, “Research has shown that kombucha’s concentration of epigallocatechin-3-gallate (EGCG) might be capable of giving one’s metabolism a bit of a leg-up.”

Also read |The dos and don’ts of fermented foods

Rich in antioxidants

Advertisement

According to the expert, hibiscus kombucha is rich in antioxidants. “Antioxidants help scavenge and neutralise free radicals — molecules that damage cells, contribute to inflammation, and generally mess with your body’s ability to function optimally and hibiscus kombucha is jam-packed with antioxidants, particularly polyphenols,” she wrote.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Essentials: Weekly news express with MCQs— World’s fifth bigge...Premium
UPSC Essentials: Weekly news express with MCQs— World’s fifth bigge...
The beauty of Hardik Pandya: When bold and bizarre is actually brilliantPremium
The beauty of Hardik Pandya: When bold and bizarre is actually brilliant
Delhi Confidential: Rajeev Chandrasekhar, son of IAF officer, has persona...Premium
Delhi Confidential: Rajeev Chandrasekhar, son of IAF officer, has persona...
Polio to Covid-19: What accounts for India’s vaccination success st...Premium
Polio to Covid-19: What accounts for India’s vaccination success st...

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 03-09-2022 at 06:20:58 pm
Next Story

Tamil Nadu CM Stalin for creating high-speed rail corridor connecting cities, states

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Top News

By denying Hinduphobia, western academia and media enable it
Vamsee Juluri writes

By denying Hinduphobia, western academia and media enable it

Plea for contempt action against Sibal: The law and the A-G’s decision

Plea for contempt action against Sibal: The law and the A-G’s decision

India, Pak will keep an eye on the over rate during the Super 4 match. Here's why

India, Pak will keep an eye on the over rate during the Super 4 match. Here's why

FIR against Gujarat AAP chief for 'defaming' BJP leader CR Paatil

FIR against Gujarat AAP chief for 'defaming' BJP leader CR Paatil

CPI(ML)-free Kavita Krishnan stirs up fiery Left debate

CPI(ML)-free Kavita Krishnan stirs up fiery Left debate

Brainwashed into becoming No.1: Serena Williams' coach traces her journey

Brainwashed into becoming No.1: Serena Williams' coach traces her journey

Dagadusheth Halwai, the man behind Pune's most popular Ganpati temple
Know Your City

Dagadusheth Halwai, the man behind Pune's most popular Ganpati temple

What the discovery of Ostrich fossils in Himalayas reveals about our climate

What the discovery of Ostrich fossils in Himalayas reveals about our climate

Premium
Study says onion lowers blood sugar, then why are so many Indians diabetic still?

Study says onion lowers blood sugar, then why are so many Indians diabetic still?

‘Everybody feels the Congress has become weak’: GN Azad
ICYMI

‘Everybody feels the Congress has become weak’: GN Azad

Premium
Using evidence will create strong foundations for the future of education in India
SPONSORED

Using evidence will create strong foundations for the future of education in India

Appendicitis in Children- A new lifestyle disorder
SPONSORED

Appendicitis in Children- A new lifestyle disorder

Latest News

Advertisement

More Lifestyle
Advertisement

Photos

tomatina, tomato fight
Spaniards paint the town red at Tomatina 2022
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 03: Latest News
Advertisement