From balancing blood sugar to boosting metabolism: Know the many benefits of hibiscus kombucha

With gut health gaining much-need attention in recent times, fermented foods like kombucha are being consumed actively as they are said to contain bacteria called probiotics. Probiotics serve as a great health supplement and are essential for our overall well-being.

As such, nutritionist Loveneet Batra took to Instagram to share the various health benefits of consuming a new type of kombucha called hibiscus kombucha. She explained that it as a sweet fermented beverage that is bright pink or red in colour and can enhance your health.

The various benefits of hibiscus kombucha are:

Can help balance the blood sugar levels

According to the nutritionist, hibiscus kombucha is very effective in maintaining the blood sugar levels in the body. It consists of acetic acid which is a byproduct of fermentation. This optimises blood sugar and insulin levels.

Potential source of probiotics

The expert mentioned that kombucha contains several types of “good” bacteria as a result of the fermentation process. “The ‘good’ bacteria may function as probiotics, and in turn, optimise gut health such as improve digestion, boost the immune system, reduce inflammation, prevent the leaky gut syndrome, and much more,” she wrote.

Boosts Metabolism

She added that kombucha is considered effective for weight loss due to its ability to improve gut health. Additionally, Batra said, “Research has shown that kombucha’s concentration of epigallocatechin-3-gallate (EGCG) might be capable of giving one’s metabolism a bit of a leg-up.”

Rich in antioxidants

According to the expert, hibiscus kombucha is rich in antioxidants. “Antioxidants help scavenge and neutralise free radicals — molecules that damage cells, contribute to inflammation, and generally mess with your body’s ability to function optimally and hibiscus kombucha is jam-packed with antioxidants, particularly polyphenols,” she wrote.

