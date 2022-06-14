Understanding earthing, and its many benefits

It is a well-known fact that the environment and human beings are closely interconnected, with each having a significant impact on the other. However, many overlook the fact that nature can be surprisingly beneficial for overall health, preventing a host of physical and mental ailments.

One such technique of reconnecting yourself to the environment for maximum health benefits is earthing — walking barefoot on any natural surface. According to a study titled Earthing: Health Implications of Reconnecting the Human Body to the Earth’s Surface Electrons, “Earthing (or grounding) refers to the discovery of benefits — including better sleep and reduced pain—from walking barefoot outside or sitting, working, or sleeping indoors connected to conductive systems that transfer the Earth’s electrons from the ground into the body.”

As such, nutritionist Prachi Shah recently took to Instagram to share a few benefits of earthing. “Take out 20-30 minutes from your routine and practice earthing. It will bring about a super calming change in your body, mind and soul,” she said.

It is beneficial for our well-being for the following reasons, as shared by the expert.

*It relieves stress.

*It reduces chronic fatigue levels.

*It improves mood and fights anxiety and depression.

*It really helps with a good sleep cycle and tunes in your circadian rhythm.

*Management of blood pressure becomes easier.

Singer-actor Raageshwari, too, shared the benefits of earthing recently. “Earthing is a hidden technique for physical and mental health,” she said.

Explaining why it is important, she added, “Our modern homes are full of a wide spectrum of electromagnetic radiation, from computers, mobile phones, radio, TV, WiFi etc. This electromagnetic radiation induces voltages in our bodies, disrupting the trillions of subtle electrical communications which are a vital part of the function of our body’s systems, especially it’s healing properties.”

Calling it “instant” and “astonishing”, she said, “By being grounded (without shoes or socks) to the Earth we reduce the levels of these induced voltages, and charge up our body by the Earth’s Electrons.”

Start earthing today!

