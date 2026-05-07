Deadly Andes hantavirus cases on cruise ship spark concern: Why this specific strain can spread between humans

Here's what the andes strain is all about (Photo: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

A few passengers on a Dutch cruise ship — the MV Hondius vessel — from Argentina to Spain were found to be infected by the deadly hantavirus earlier this week. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), at least seven cases — two laboratory-confirmed and five suspected — have been identified among the 147 passengers and crew from 23 countries. Three of them have died, while one is seriously ill. Three others are reporting mild symptoms. The vessel was stationed off West Africa’s Cape Verde, with nearly 150 people on board and is now heading to Spain’s Canary Islands.

The health authorities have identified the Andes strain of hantavirus, which can be transmitted from person to person.