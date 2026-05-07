Deadly Andes hantavirus cases on cruise ship spark concern: Why this specific strain can spread between humans

As the hantavirus cases on the ship created a global concern, with the WHO stating that at this stage, the “overall public health risk remains low”, we explore more about the Andes strain and whether it is a cause for concern

By: Lifestyle Desk
4 min readNew DelhiUpdated: May 7, 2026 12:36 PM IST
fluHere's what the andes strain is all about (Photo: Getty Images/Thinkstock)
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A few passengers on a Dutch cruise ship — the MV Hondius vessel — from Argentina to Spain were found to be infected by the deadly hantavirus earlier this week. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), at least seven cases — two laboratory-confirmed and five suspected — have been identified among the 147 passengers and crew from 23 countries. Three of them have died, while one is seriously ill. Three others are reporting mild symptoms. The vessel was stationed off West Africa’s Cape Verde, with nearly 150 people on board and is now heading to Spain’s Canary Islands.

The health authorities have identified the Andes strain of hantavirus, which can be transmitted from person to person.

Hantavirus on MV Hondius: What you need to know

7
Cases (2 confirmed, 5 suspected)
3
Deaths reported
147
Passengers & crew aboard
23
Nationalities on board
1 critically ill
One passenger in serious condition
3 mild symptoms
Three others reporting mild illness
3 evacuated
Suspected patients airlifted to Netherlands for care
Departed
Argentina · April 1, 2026
Currently
Anchored off Cape Verde, West Africa
Heading to
Canary Islands, Spain
WHO assessment "Overall public health risk remains low" — WHO, May 2026
How hantavirus spreads
Primary route
Contact with urine, faeces or saliva of infected rodents
Airborne risk
Breathing air containing viral particles stirred up from droppings
Surfaces
Touching contaminated surfaces where rodents have been
Andes strain only Unlike other hantaviruses, the Andes strain (Argentina/Chile) can also spread person-to-person in close-contact settings — making it harder to trace and contain. Still rare compared to airborne respiratory viruses.
Hantavirus vs Covid-19: Key differences
Comparison
Hantavirus (Andes)
Covid-19
Origin
Rodents → humans (zoonotic)
Bats → humans (zoonotic)
Human-to-human spread
Rare; only Andes strain
Efficient & widespread
Fatality rate
Up to 50% in Americas
~1–2% globally
Spread speed
Slow and limited
Rapid; hundreds of millions infected
Pandemic potential
Low — patients may die before transmitting
High — spread freely between humans
Is there a cure?
No approved cure
No known cure or specific treatment for Hantavirus Pulmonary Syndrome (HPS)
Management
Some antivirals help manage symptoms; early detection is crucial
Severe cases
May need breathing tube (respiratory support) or dialysis as disease advances
Should India be worried?
India's history
Sporadic hantavirus cases reported since early 2000s. A 2008 multi-institutional study documented at least 28 cases — including warehouse workers, patients with chronic kidney disease, and Irula tribe members in Tamil Nadu.
Expert view
"No reason to panic. Hantavirus infections are still uncommon, and human-to-human spread has only been noted with certain strains like the Andes virus." — Dr Amit Saraf, Jupiter Hospital, Thane
How to reduce your risk
Preventive steps
• Keep homes and storage areas clean• Seal rodent entry points• Avoid direct contact with rodent waste• Use masks and gloves in poorly ventilated spaces• Ensure proper ventilation indoors
WHO advisory for MV Hondius passengers
• Monitor symptoms for 45 days• Practise frequent hand hygiene• Self-isolate if symptoms develop• Wear a mask; practise respiratory etiquette• Inform on-board medical staff immediately
Express InfoGenIE

According to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), human infection primarily occurs through contact with the urine, faeces, or saliva of infected rodents or by touching contaminated surfaces. The infection spreads by breathing in air containing viral particles stirred up by droppings.

As hantavirus cases on the ship have created global concern, with the WHO stating that at this stage the “overall public health risk remains low”, we explore the Andes strain and whether it is a cause for concern.

Dr Amit Saraf, director of internal medicine at Jupiter Hospital, Thane, explained that hantavirus is a rare viral infection that mainly spreads through contact with infected rodents or their droppings, urine, and saliva. “People can get infected while cleaning closed spaces, warehouses, farms, or areas where rodents live. The concern with this infection is that it can quickly affect the lungs and breathing. In severe cases, patients may develop hantavirus pulmonary syndrome, which can become life-threatening in a short time if not treated early,” said Dr Saraf.

cruise ship A boat beside cruise ship MV Hondius, hit by Hantavirus, anchored off Cape Verde port (REUTERS)

How is the Andes virus different from other hantaviruses?

Most hantavirus infections do not spread from one person to another. “However, the Andes strain, mainly reported in parts of South America, is different because it can transmit between humans in close-contact settings. This makes it harder to trace and contain outbreaks, especially in households or crowded environments. Even so, this type of transmission is still quite rare compared to airborne respiratory viruses,” said Dr Saraf.

What symptoms should people watch out for?

The early signs are often vague and can resemble viral flu. According to Dr Saraf, patients may have a fever, body aches, fatigue, headaches, chills, or stomach discomfort. “As the illness gets worse, difficulty breathing, coughing, and chest tightness can develop quickly. Anyone with these symptoms and possible exposure to rodents should seek medical help right away. Early diagnosis can greatly improve outcomes.”

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Should people in India be worried about an outbreak?

Currently, there is no reason to panic, asserted Dr Saraf. “Hantavirus infections — trending on Google for the past 24 hours– are still uncommon, and human-to-human spread has only been noted with certain strains like the Andes virus. However, recent reports remind us that new infections continue to emerge globally. Awareness, good hygiene, and rodent control are the best preventive measures.”

How can people reduce their risk?

Keeping spaces and storage areas clean, sealing entry points for rodents, avoiding direct contact with rodent waste, and using masks and gloves while cleaning poorly ventilated spaces can help lower the risk. Simple public health measures often play a big role in preventing these infections.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.

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