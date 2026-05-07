Deadly Andes hantavirus cases on cruise ship spark concern: Why this specific strain can spread between humans

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A few passengers on a Dutch cruise ship — the MV Hondius vessel — from Argentina to Spain were found to be infected by the deadly hantavirus earlier this week. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), at least seven cases — two laboratory-confirmed and five suspected — have been identified among the 147 passengers and crew from 23 countries. Three of them have died, while one is seriously ill. Three others are reporting mild symptoms. The vessel was stationed off West Africa’s Cape Verde, with nearly 150 people on board and is now heading to Spain’s Canary Islands.
The health authorities have identified the Andes strain of hantavirus, which can be transmitted from person to person.
According to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), human infection primarily occurs through contact with the urine, faeces, or saliva of infected rodents or by touching contaminated surfaces. The infection spreads by breathing in air containing viral particles stirred up by droppings.
As hantavirus cases on the ship have created global concern, with the WHO stating that at this stage the “overall public health risk remains low”, we explore the Andes strain and whether it is a cause for concern.
Dr Amit Saraf, director of internal medicine at Jupiter Hospital, Thane, explained that hantavirus is a rare viral infection that mainly spreads through contact with infected rodents or their droppings, urine, and saliva. “People can get infected while cleaning closed spaces, warehouses, farms, or areas where rodents live. The concern with this infection is that it can quickly affect the lungs and breathing. In severe cases, patients may develop hantavirus pulmonary syndrome, which can become life-threatening in a short time if not treated early,” said Dr Saraf.
Most hantavirus infections do not spread from one person to another. “However, the Andes strain, mainly reported in parts of South America, is different because it can transmit between humans in close-contact settings. This makes it harder to trace and contain outbreaks, especially in households or crowded environments. Even so, this type of transmission is still quite rare compared to airborne respiratory viruses,” said Dr Saraf.
The early signs are often vague and can resemble viral flu. According to Dr Saraf, patients may have a fever, body aches, fatigue, headaches, chills, or stomach discomfort. “As the illness gets worse, difficulty breathing, coughing, and chest tightness can develop quickly. Anyone with these symptoms and possible exposure to rodents should seek medical help right away. Early diagnosis can greatly improve outcomes.”
Currently, there is no reason to panic, asserted Dr Saraf. “Hantavirus infections — trending on Google for the past 24 hours– are still uncommon, and human-to-human spread has only been noted with certain strains like the Andes virus. However, recent reports remind us that new infections continue to emerge globally. Awareness, good hygiene, and rodent control are the best preventive measures.”
Keeping spaces and storage areas clean, sealing entry points for rodents, avoiding direct contact with rodent waste, and using masks and gloves while cleaning poorly ventilated spaces can help lower the risk. Simple public health measures often play a big role in preventing these infections.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.