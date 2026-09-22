‘What is a normal blood pressure for someone over 70?’

Blood pressure targets can become a little more nuanced with age. While the numbers remain important, doctors also consider a person’s overall health, existing medical conditions, medications and whether they experience symptoms such as dizziness or weakness.

So, what should someone over 70 ideally aim for? And when does a reading become concerning?

In a conversation with indianexpress.com, Dr Aseem Dhall, Director & HOD, Cardiac Sciences, ISIC Multispeciality Hospital, explains what older adults should know about their blood pressure.

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DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.