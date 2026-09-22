‘What is a normal blood pressure for someone over 70?’

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Blood pressure targets can become a little more nuanced with age. While the numbers remain important, doctors also consider a person’s overall health, existing medical conditions, medications and whether they experience symptoms such as dizziness or weakness.
So, what should someone over 70 ideally aim for? And when does a reading become concerning?
In a conversation with indianexpress.com, Dr Aseem Dhall, Director & HOD, Cardiac Sciences, ISIC Multispeciality Hospital, explains what older adults should know about their blood pressure.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.
“For adults over 70, a blood pressure below 120/80 mmHg is considered ideal,” Dr Dhall notes. However, this does not mean every person over 70 needs to maintain exactly 120/80.
“Many healthy older adults can safely maintain readings below 130/80 mmHg.” The goal is to keep blood pressure controlled without causing problems such as dizziness, weakness or falls.
The target is broadly similar to that for younger adults because keeping blood pressure well controlled lowers the risk of heart attack, stroke, kidney disease and heart failure.
However, treatment in older adults is often individualised. “Doctors may allow slightly higher readings in people who are frail, have multiple illnesses, experience dizziness, or are at risk of falling,” he said.
“Doctors today focus not only on the number but also on the person’s overall health, symptoms, and medical conditions,” Dr Dhall explains while adding that regular monitoring is important because blood pressure can change over time with age, lifestyle and health conditions.
“In general, blood pressure is considered high when it is 130/80 mmHg or higher, regardless of age,” Dr Dhall asserts.
Being over 70 does not automatically mean that the definition of hypertension changes. However, the treatment approach can vary depending on a person’s health.
“Some older adults may tolerate slightly higher readings, while others, especially those with heart disease or prior stroke, may require stricter control.”
Yes. “120/80 mmHg remains an excellent target for many healthy adults over 70,” confirms Dr Dhall.
However, not everyone needs to reach exactly 120/80. “In some older adults, particularly those who develop dizziness, fainting, or medication side effects, a slightly higher blood pressure may be acceptable,” as pointed out earlier.
Treatment should therefore be tailored to the individual’s health status and discussed with their doctor.
Existing health conditions can unarguably affect how blood pressure is managed. A healthy 70-year-old is generally advised to keep blood pressure below 130/80 mmHg.
” For people with diabetes, chronic kidney disease, heart disease, or a previous stroke, maintaining blood pressure under 130/80 mmHg becomes even more important because these conditions increase the risk of serious complications,” Dr cardiologist notes.
Doctors may monitor such patients more closely and prescribe additional medication if needed. “The exact target may vary depending on the patient’s overall health, symptoms, and risk profile,” Dr Dhall further adds.
Some variation in blood pressure is normal. Readings can rise during physical activity, emotional stress, pain or caffeine intake and fall during rest or sleep.
As Dr Dhall assures, “Differences of 10 to 20 mmHg are common.”
However, frequent large swings, sudden spikes or significant drops causing symptoms should not be ignored. Dizziness, fainting, chest discomfort or breathlessness warrant medical attention.
“Consistently high readings or highly variable blood pressure may indicate an underlying problem and should be evaluated by a healthcare professional,” the cardiologist strictly recommends.
“A blood pressure reading of 180/120 mmHg or higher is considered a medical emergency, especially if accompanied by symptoms such as chest pain, severe headache, shortness of breath, weakness on one side of the body, confusion, vision changes, or difficulty speaking.”
These symptoms may indicate a stroke, heart attack or another serious condition requiring immediate medical attention.
Even without symptoms, “repeated readings at or above this level should be assessed urgently by a doctor or emergency department,” Dr Dhall concludes.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.