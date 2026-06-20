What happens to your body when you eat jowar roti and scrambled eggs twice a day?

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Jowar roti and scrambled eggs may seem like a simple meal, but together they pack a powerful nutritional punch. Jowar, a traditional millet, is rich in fibre and complex carbohydrates, while eggs provide high-quality protein and essential nutrients. As more people look for healthier, protein-rich meals that support weight management and stable energy levels, this combination is gaining popularity.
But what happens if jowar roti and scrambled eggs become a staple meal throughout the day? Can it provide all the nutrients your body needs, or are there potential nutritional gaps?
According to Dt Amreen Sheikh, Chief Dietitian, KIMS Hospitals, Thane, the combination is undoubtedly nutritious, but variety remains essential for long-term health.
“Jowar roti and scrambled eggs make a nutritious combination,” says Sheikh. “Jowar is rich in fibre, complex carbohydrates, iron, magnesium, and antioxidants, while eggs provide high-quality protein, healthy fats, vitamin B12, choline, and several other essential nutrients.”
Together, they provide satiety, sustained energy release, and important nutrients that support daily functioning, she adds.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.
The protein from eggs and fibre from jowar work together to increase satiety after meals,” explains Dt Sheikh. “This can help reduce unnecessary snacking and support weight management when overall calorie intake is appropriate.”
Because protein takes longer to digest than refined carbohydrates, it may help people feel satisfied for longer periods, making it easier to manage food intake throughout the day, she explains.
Jowar has a lower glycaemic impact compared to many refined flour products, says Dt Sheikh. “When combined with the protein in eggs, digestion slows down further, which helps reduce sharp fluctuations in blood glucose levels.”
“Jowar contains dietary fibre that supports bowel regularity and contributes to gut health,” says Dt Sheikh. However, she notes that people who are not accustomed to eating high-fibre foods may initially experience mild digestive discomfort.
“Some individuals may notice bloating or changes in digestion when they increase fibre intake, but the digestive system generally adapts over time,” she explains. Adequate water intake is also important when increasing dietary fibre.
Despite its benefits, Sheikh cautions against relying on the same meal repeatedly without incorporating other foods. “Eating the same meal twice a day or throughout the day for a prolonged period may leave certain nutritional gaps,” she says.
According to her, the combination is relatively low in vitamin C and may not provide sufficient calcium, potassium, and several beneficial plant compounds found in fruits and vegetables. To create a more balanced diet, Sheikh recommends adding vegetables to scrambled eggs and including fruits, salads, curd, pulses, nuts, and seeds across the day.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.