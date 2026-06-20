What happens to your body when you eat jowar roti and scrambled eggs twice a day?

Jowar roti and scrambled eggs may seem like a simple meal, but together they pack a powerful nutritional punch. Jowar, a traditional millet, is rich in fibre and complex carbohydrates, while eggs provide high-quality protein and essential nutrients. As more people look for healthier, protein-rich meals that support weight management and stable energy levels, this combination is gaining popularity.

But what happens if jowar roti and scrambled eggs become a staple meal throughout the day? Can it provide all the nutrients your body needs, or are there potential nutritional gaps?

According to Dt Amreen Sheikh, Chief Dietitian, KIMS Hospitals, Thane, the combination is undoubtedly nutritious, but variety remains essential for long-term health.