What happens to your body when you eat fast?

Gulping down food in a hurry can do you great harm, as there are many things that can go wrong, health wise. While we understand that it is a busy world, munching away mindlessly is a bad habit. The brain must always be given the time to process and relish food. If you are a fast eater, here is why you should stop.

Overeating

Advertising

One of the primary reasons you should slow down when you eat is because it can cause you to eat too much. Overeating, in turn, can lead to unnecessary weight gain. When the brain is not given the time to realise that it is full, it can make you eat more food and consume more calories.

Risk of obesity

Obesity is a global problem, and it especially afflicts those who eat fast. It cannot be squarely blamed on lack of will power, inactivity and poor diet. There are many other factors that contribute to obesity. On your part, you can try and rid yourself of the habit of eating fast. Do not fall prey to lifestyle stress.

Poor digestion

How will the food get digested when you are consuming it at a maddening pace? Fast eaters take big bites and swallow their food without chewing it properly. Sometimes, they also wash it down with water and/or other drinks. These are bad eating habits that stop the food from getting digested properly, leading to irritations.

Insulin resistance

Advertising

It is also believed that eating quickly can lead to insulin resistance, characterised by high blood sugar and insulin levels.

Slow down your eating

Do not skip meals, because when you do, you get excessively hungry and tend to eat more than you should. When you are having your meal, avoid sitting in front of the television and/or computer screen, because it can distract you and make you lose track of how much you have eaten. Chew your food thoroughly before swallowing it. You can also try to take small bites and put down your fork/spoon, after each mouthful.