This is what happens to the body if you swim daily for a month

Daily swimming strengthens the heart, improving blood circulation and overall cardiovascular endurance (Image: Freepik)

There is a reason swimming is often called the “perfect workout”. It is low-impact, full-body, and surprisingly meditative. But what actually happens if you commit to it every single day for a month? Or, more importantly, is it even a wise idea? According to Dr Manjusha Agarwal, Consultant – Internal Medicine, Gleneagles Hospital, Mumbai, the changes go far beyond just feeling fitter.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.

Heart gets stronger, stamina quietly builds

One of the first things to improve is your cardiovascular fitness. Swimming consistently trains your heart to pump more efficiently, which boosts circulation and endurance over time.