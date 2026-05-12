‘What happens when my Hba1c is 5.8?’

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Is an HbA1c (which shows average blood sugar over 2-3 months) of 5.8 per cent concerning? To gain informative insight into a similar Quora query, we reached out to a diabetologist, who said the number falls in the pre-diabetes range.
“This means your average blood sugar levels over the past 2 to 3 months are slightly higher than normal, but not high enough for diabetes. It serves as an early warning sign that your body is starting to struggle with glucose management,” said Dr Pranav Ghody, consultant endocrinologist and diabetologist, Wockhardt Hospitals, Mumbai Central.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.
Should I be worried if my HbA1c is 5.8 per cent?
It’s not something to panic about, but you shouldn’t ignore it. “At this point, the condition can often be reversed. However, if you don’t address it, you have a higher chance of developing type 2 diabetes over time,” said Dr Ghody.
What changes should I make at this level?
The key is to focus on lifestyle changes. This includes getting regular exercise, keeping a healthy weight, and eating a balanced diet with controlled carbohydrate intake. “Small, consistent changes like cutting back on sugary foods, increasing fibre, and managing your diet plays a key role. Reducing refined carbohydrates, controlling portion sizes, and eating whole grains and pulses can help stabilise blood sugar levels,” said Dr Ghody.
Dr Ghody also mentioned how regular physical activity, such as at least 30 to 45 minutes of brisk walking or similar exercise most days of the week, can greatly improve insulin sensitivity.
Will I need medication for an HbA1c of 5.8 per cent?
Not always, clarified Dr Ghody. “Many people can return their levels to normal through lifestyle changes alone. Medication might be needed for those with extra risk factors like obesity, a strong family history, or rising blood sugar levels.”
How often should I monitor my HbA1c now?
Usually, repeating the test every 3 to 6 months helps track your progress. The goal is to stop further increases and ideally bring the level back into the normal range through ongoing efforts.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.