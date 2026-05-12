‘What happens when my Hba1c is 5.8?’

When should you be concerned? (Photo: Freepik)

Is an HbA1c (which shows average blood sugar over 2-3 months) of 5.8 per cent concerning? To gain informative insight into a similar Quora query, we reached out to a diabetologist, who said the number falls in the pre-diabetes range.

“This means your average blood sugar levels over the past 2 to 3 months are slightly higher than normal, but not high enough for diabetes. It serves as an early warning sign that your body is starting to struggle with glucose management,” said Dr Pranav Ghody, consultant endocrinologist and diabetologist, Wockhardt Hospitals, Mumbai Central.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.