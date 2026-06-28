What happens when you eat 3 boiled eggs and coffee every morning for a month?

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Starting the day with three boiled eggs and a cup of coffee is a popular choice for those looking for a high-protein, no-fuss breakfast. At first glance, it seems healthy, but what happens if you stick to this routine every morning for a month?
According to Richa Sharma, Consultant Nutritionist, Kailash Deepak Hospital, Delhi, this breakfast has some short-term benefits. “Eggs are rich in high-quality protein, healthy fats, vitamin D, B-vitamins, and choline, while coffee provides antioxidants,” she tells indianexpress.com.
This combination can help keep you full for longer, support appetite control, and even aid in modest weight loss. In the first few days, many people notice reduced hunger and better portion control throughout the day. The high protein content can also support muscle maintenance, making it appealing to those focusing on fitness or dieting.
However, Sharma points out that eggs lack carbohydrates, fibre, fruits, and vegetables, making them nutritionally incomplete. Over time, this can lead to low energy, digestive issues such as constipation, and reduced nutrient absorption. A lack of fibre may affect gut health, while the absence of other essential nutrients can impact immunity and overall well-being.
“A month of this routine might disrupt gut bacteria due to lack of fibre,” cautions Dr Shankar Zanwar, Senior Consultant, Gastroenterologist, Gleneagles Hospital, Mumbai.
Dr Zanwar also points out that while eating too many eggs can cause digestive problems like bloating, stomach pain, and diarrhoea, coffee’s acidity can irritate the gut lining, potentially causing discomfort or bloating.
The key, thus, lies in balance. “It is better to consult an expert who will help you with healthy breakfast options such as oats chilla, besan chilla, vegetable smoothie or vegetable upma. So, don’t go overboard on eggs and coffee as they can give a tough time to the gut,” the gastro specialist adds.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.