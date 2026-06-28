What happens when you eat 3 boiled eggs and coffee every morning for a month?

Starting the day with three boiled eggs and a cup of coffee is a popular choice for those looking for a high-protein, no-fuss breakfast. At first glance, it seems healthy, but what happens if you stick to this routine every morning for a month?

According to Richa Sharma, Consultant Nutritionist, Kailash Deepak Hospital, Delhi, this breakfast has some short-term benefits. “Eggs are rich in high-quality protein, healthy fats, vitamin D, B-vitamins, and choline, while coffee provides antioxidants,” she tells indianexpress.com.

This combination can help keep you full for longer, support appetite control, and even aid in modest weight loss. In the first few days, many people notice reduced hunger and better portion control throughout the day. The high protein content can also support muscle maintenance, making it appealing to those focusing on fitness or dieting.