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Is there a specific HbA1c range that Type 2 diabetics should aim for? In response to the common Quora query, ‘What is a good HbA1c level for Type 2 diabetes?’, experts explain that the target varies from person to person based on a mix of health, genetics, and lifestyle factors.
Dr Vijay Negalur, HoD diabetology, KIMS Hospitals, Thane, said a good HbA1c level for someone with type 2 diabetes isn’t the same for everyone.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.
Dr Pranav Ghody, consultant endocrinologist and diabetologist, Wockhardt Hospitals, Mumbai Central, said that HbA1c is a summary of average blood sugar over about 12 weeks. “Most people with type 2 diabetes do well when it stays around 6.5 per cent up to 7 per cent. Yet aiming lower isn’t automatically safer. If someone is young and has no added health issues, getting near 6.5 per cent might make sense,” said Dr Ghody.
But if diabetes has been present for years, or if heart problems exist, or lows happen often, then allowing higher numbers could be wiser, he contended.
In general, while the aim is a target below 7 per cent for most adults, with it reflecting well-controlled blood sugar levels, linked to a lower risk of long-term complications like nerve damage, kidney disease, and eye problems, experts can “relax targets a bit around 7.5 per cent to 8 per cent for older patients, those with multiple health issues, or individuals at higher risk of low blood sugar”, said Dr Negalur.
Remember that HbA1c doesn’t show how much glucose jumps day to day. “A number that looks fine on paper might hide big ups and downs underneath. So much depends on tailoring the plan – mixing HbA1c results with ongoing or regular blood sugar tracking. The real goal? Holding steady on blood sugar while still living well, all without raising complication risks,” said Dr Ghody.
Consistency is also crucial. “Sudden changes or frequent lows can be as harmful as consistently high sugar levels. HbA1c should always be looked at along with daily glucose readings, symptoms, and overall health. The goal is not just to hit a number but to maintain stable and safe blood sugar control that fits into the patient’s lifestyle sustainably,” said Dr Negalur.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.