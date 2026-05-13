Is there a specific HbA1c range that Type 2 diabetics should aim for? In response to the common Quora query, ‘What is a good HbA1c level for Type 2 diabetes?’, experts explain that the target varies from person to person based on a mix of health, genetics, and lifestyle factors.

Dr Vijay Negalur, HoD diabetology, KIMS Hospitals, Thane, said a good HbA1c level for someone with type 2 diabetes isn’t the same for everyone.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.