Social media’s favourite new ‘sleep hack’: What glycine supplements actually do to your body

Glycine supplements are becoming increasingly popular, with claims that they can promote better sleep, support healthy skin and improve overall wellness. But are they actually safe? We spoke to three doctors to understand the benefits, possible side effects and who should avoid them.

Glycine is a naturally occurring amino acid found in protein-rich foods such as meat, fish, dairy products, and legumes. It plays an important role in collagen production, metabolism, protein synthesis, and nervous system function.

Doctors say glycine supplements are generally considered safe for most healthy adults when taken in recommended amounts. However, “safe” does not mean they are suitable for everyone or should be taken without proper guidance.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.

“For most healthy adults, glycine supplements are generally considered safe when taken in recommended doses. Since glycine is already present in protein-rich foods such as meat, fish, dairy products, and legumes, the body is well adapted to processing it. However, as with any supplement, it is advisable to consult a healthcare professional before starting regular use, especially if you have underlying medical conditions or are taking prescription medications,” says Dr Sumit Aggarwal, director and head, Internal Medicine, Sarvodaya Hospital, Sector-8, Faridabad.

What benefits do glycine supplements offer?

Glycine is already present in protein-rich foods such as meat, fish, dairy products, and legumes (Ai generated image) Glycine is already present in protein-rich foods such as meat, fish, dairy products, and legumes (Ai generated image)

Research suggests glycine may help improve sleep quality by promoting relaxation and regulating body temperature. It also supports collagen production, which helps maintain healthy skin, joints, bones, and connective tissues. Studies also suggest it may aid muscle recovery, support metabolic health and help reduce oxidative stress.

“Glycine plays several important roles in the body. It helps support protein production, nerve function, and healthy sleep patterns,” says Dr Aparna Gupta, Associate Director, Neurology, ISIC Multispeciality Hospital.

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Dr Mansi Nigam, consultant physician at Kailash Deepak Hospital, further explains that glycine also supports the production of glutathione, an important antioxidant that helps protect cells from oxidative stress and supports overall cellular health.

However, all three experts stress that supplements should not be viewed as a substitute for a balanced diet, healthy lifestyle or prescribed medical treatment.

How much glycine is considered safe?

Clinical studies have commonly used doses of 3 to 5 grams per day, particularly for sleep and general wellness, and these amounts are generally well tolerated in healthy adults.

“Many people tolerate these amounts well. However, taking larger doses without medical supervision is not recommended,” says Dr Gupta.

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Doctors note that there is currently no universally established upper safe limit for glycine supplementation, making it important to follow product instructions and consult a healthcare professional before taking higher doses or using the supplement long term.

Can glycine cause side effects?

The most commonly reported side effects include digestive discomfort, nausea, bloating, stomach upset, or a feeling of fullness (Image: Freepik) The most commonly reported side effects include digestive discomfort, nausea, bloating, stomach upset, or a feeling of fullness (Image: Freepik)

Like most supplements, glycine may cause mild side effects in some people, although serious adverse effects are uncommon.

The most commonly reported side effects include nausea, bloating, stomach discomfort, digestive upset, a feeling of fullness and soft stools, particularly at higher doses.

“These effects are usually temporary and may improve by reducing the dose,” says Dr Gupta.

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Long-term supplementation has not been extensively studied across all populations. If symptoms persist or you notice any unusual reactions, stop taking the supplement and consult your healthcare provider.

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Who should avoid glycine supplements?

Certain groups should be more cautious.

According to Dr Nigam, people with chronic kidney disease, significant liver disorders or other chronic medical conditions should consult a healthcare professional before using glycine supplements.

The same advice applies to people taking prescription medications, as interactions may occur. Pregnant and breastfeeding women should also seek medical guidance because safety data remains limited. Dr Gupta adds that children should only take glycine supplements under the supervision of a qualified healthcare professional. People with known allergies or sensitivities to ingredients in a supplement formulation should also avoid using them.

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Should you take glycine supplements?

For most healthy adults, glycine supplements can be a safe addition when used appropriately. But doctors say the more important question is whether you actually need them.

Many people can obtain adequate amounts of glycine through a balanced diet that includes protein-rich foods. If you decide to use a supplement, choose a reputable brand, stick to the recommended dosage and monitor how your body responds.

Ultimately, experts say supplements work best when they are part of an overall healthy lifestyle—not as shortcuts to better health.

“Supplements should not be viewed as quick fixes for sleep problems, fatigue, or overall wellness concerns. Instead, they should be considered part of a broader health strategy that includes good nutrition, regular exercise, stress management, and sufficient sleep. When used responsibly and under appropriate guidance, glycine supplements can be a safe addition to a healthy lifestyle.” Dr Nigam concludes.

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DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.