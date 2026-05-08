Stomach cancer rarely makes itself known loudly in the early stages, so it is often missed or confused with common digestive issues. As such, what are the first signs of stomach cancer? To bring an informed insight to this Quora query, we reached out to Dr Saneya Pandrowala, consultant GI & HPB Oncosurgery, KIMS Hospitals, Thane, who concurred that the first signs are usually subtle and easy to overlook. “Many people report ongoing indigestion, a heavy feeling after small meals, or unexplained bloating that doesn’t improve with usual treatments,” said Dr Pandrowala.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.

Another early sign can be a loss of appetite, especially if it happens alongside unexpected weight loss. “Some individuals also experience vague discomfort or dull pain in the upper abdomen. While these symptoms might seem minor, their persistence is crucial; they do not disappear after weeks,” said Dr Pandrowala.

As the disease advances, symptoms may become more apparent. According to Dr Pandrowala, these may include nausea, occasional vomiting, or a sensation that food is getting stuck in the throat while swallowing. “In some cases, people might feel fatigue or weakness, often from unnoticed blood loss from the stomach lining. This can eventually lead to anaemia. Rarely, individuals may observe black, tarry stools or vomit blood, which are serious warning signs that require immediate medical attention,” said Dr Pandrowala.

When should you be concerned? (Photo: Getty Images/Thinkstock) When should you be concerned? (Photo: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

It’s important to realise that these symptoms are not unique to stomach cancer and are often seen in conditions like gastritis or acid reflux. “However, the main factor to consider is how long the symptoms last and whether they worsen over time. If symptoms are new, don’t go away, and gradually get worse, they should be taken seriously, especially in people over 40 or those with risk factors like smoking, a long-term Helicobacter pylori infection, or a family history of gastrointestinal cancers,” elucidated Dr Pandrowala.

Early detection greatly improves outcomes. If digestive symptoms continue beyond a few weeks despite treatment, a timely evaluation, which may include an endoscopy, can help rule out serious issues.

Here’s the Quora query (Photo: Quora) Here’s the Quora query (Photo: Quora)

So, pay attention to your body’s patterns instead of just individual symptoms. “Ongoing, subtle changes in digestion are often the first signs that something needs more attention.”

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DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.