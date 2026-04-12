Questions about the link between gut health and brain function are becoming increasingly common online. Recently, a user on Quora asked: What exactly is the connection between gut health and brain function? The topic has been gaining traction as more research highlights the role the digestive system may play in mood, memory and overall mental wellbeing. To better understand this growing area of discussion, we reached out to medical experts.

According to Dr Atampreet Singh, Senior Director and Head – Neurosciences at ShardaCare-Healthcity, the gut and brain are closely linked through what doctors call the gut–brain axis. “The digestive system and brain constantly communicate through nerves, hormones, and immune signals.”

This communication system allows the brain and gut to influence each other in several ways. “A healthy gut helps regulate brain chemicals that influence mood, focus, and overall mental health,” Dr Singh told indianexpress.com.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.

How the gut communicates with the brain

One of the most important connections between the two organs is the vagus nerve, which carries signals between the digestive system and the brain.

“When the gut is balanced, it supports better brain performance and emotional stability,” Dr Singh explains.

The gut also plays a role in producing neurotransmitters—chemical messengers that influence brain function. Many of these chemicals are involved in mood regulation and cognitive processes.

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Can gut imbalance affect mood and memory?

The gut helps produce chemicals like serotonin that affect mood (Image: Pexels) The gut helps produce chemicals like serotonin that affect mood (Image: Pexels)

Experts say the gut contains trillions of microorganisms that together form the gut microbiome. When this delicate balance is disturbed, it may influence mental well-being.

According to Dr Saksham Seth, Associate Consultant – Gastroenterology at ISIC Multispeciality Hospital, disturbances in the microbiome can affect emotional health and cognitive functions.

“When this microbial balance is disrupted, it may affect emotional health and cognitive functions such as memory and focus.”

Research has also suggested possible links between gut imbalance and mental health conditions. “Research suggests a possible link between gut imbalance and conditions like anxiety and depression, although many other factors are also involved,” Dr Seth says.

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Why the gut is called the “second brain”

The digestive system is sometimes referred to as the body’s “second brain,” and there is a scientific reason behind the phrase.

“The gut is often called the ‘second brain’ because it contains a vast network of nerve cells known as the enteric nervous system,” Dr Seth explains.

This network of nerves controls many digestive processes and constantly communicates with the brain.

“The digestive tract contains millions of nerve cells that help regulate digestion, hormone release, and certain brain signals.”

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Can improving gut health help the brain?

While gut health alone cannot cure mental health conditions, experts say it can play a supportive role in overall well-being.

Dr Singh notes that improving diet and lifestyle habits can positively influence both gut and brain health.

“A balanced gut microbiome supports better digestion, reduces inflammation, and helps regulate brain chemicals related to mood and cognition.”

Simple lifestyle steps may help support this connection. Experts recommend eating fibre-rich foods, fruits, vegetables and probiotic-rich items, along with regular exercise, good sleep and stress management.

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Dr Seth adds that maintaining gut health helps the body function better overall.

“Maintaining a healthy gut microbiome supports better nutrient absorption and helps regulate chemicals that influence mood and brain function.”

As research into the gut–brain connection continues to grow, doctors say paying attention to digestive health may be an important step toward supporting both physical and mental wellbeing.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.