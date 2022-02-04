What does Kareena Kapoor eat in a day? Nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar spills food secrets, weight loss hacks

Many people idolise celebrities and consider them to be their role models. Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan, for instance, has quite a fan following and people appreciate her on social media for promoting fitness by means of yoga, workout sessions and clean eating.

The mother-of-two has posted and talked about consuming nutritious foods and appreciating your body, as opposed to rushing the process of weight loss, along with the need to maintain an active daily routine.

Her weight loss journey after two pregnancies has inspired people, too. It is natural to, therefore, be curious about what Kareena eats every day so as to maintain her body and look stunning both on and off-screen.

Celebrity nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar has spilled some secrets on “Bebo’s food habits”. Known for helping the actor achieve the ‘zero size’ figure, the nutritionist in her audiobook ‘Eating in the Age of Dieting’ — available on Audible — has shared tips that Kareena has been following all this time. Read on.

1. Starting your day with a power-packed breakfast

Eat that wholesome meal 60 to 90 minutes pre-workout to ensure that you are able to optimize muscle fiber recruitment during exercise. This leads to a bigger afterburn (more calories burned post-workout), and you get your results in a shorter period of time, she says.

2. Nimbu pani with kala namak, sugar, kesar and a bit of ginger as a mid-afternoon pick-me-up drink (a couple of hours post lunch)

It keeps the afternoon slump away. The kesar works miracles for the hair and skin while the ginger and kala namak combo leaves you feeling light and helps avoid bloating on hectic working days.

3. Dal-chawal-ghee or khichdi-dahi or doodhi sabzi and jowar roti with ghee for dinner

An early and wholesome dinner ensures good, restorative sleep that helps the hormones stay in a state of balance. It also has an anti-aging effect on the body. Waking up fresh and sleeping soundly are the cornerstones of leading a good life.

Will you start following these three health tips from today?

