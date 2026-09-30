What does it mean if your heart function is only 15%?

Hearing a doctor say that your heart is functioning at “only 15%” can be frightening. For a family member, the first questions may be: How serious is this? Can the heart recover? And how long can a person live with such low heart function? To get an answer to these commonly asked questions, we reached out to Dr Swarup Swaraj Pal, Senior Consultant, Cardiovascular and Thoracic Surgeon, Gleneagles Hospitals Parel, who clarified that “15% heart function” does not mean that 15% of the heart muscle is working or that 85% of the heart has stopped functioning.

“Usually, this refers to an ejection fraction (EF) of around 15%, meaning the heart is pumping out only about 15% of the blood in the main pumping chamber with each heartbeat,” Dr Pal tells indianexpress.com, adding that while it is a “serious finding that requires proper cardiac evaluation and treatment,” the report needs to be interpreted in the context of the person’s overall health and condition.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.

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Does an EF of 15% mean there is very little time left?

Answering, Dr Pal says that an “EF of 15% is a severe reduction in heart function, but it does not automatically mean that a person is in an immediate emergency.” He further explains that some patients “can live for years when the underlying cause is treated and they remain on appropriate heart-failure medication and regular follow-up.”

That being said, since the “risk of complications is significant”, close medical monitoring is important.

Can the heart improve from 15%?

In some patients, yes. Whether the EF improves depends largely on why the heart’s pumping function has become so low and how the heart responds once the underlying problem is treated. Treatment — which has to be individualised based on the patient’s condition — can take different forms depending on what is causing the reduced heart function.

“Medicines for heart failure, treatment of the underlying condition, correction of blocked arteries or valve problems, and selected devices such as an ICD or CRT may be considered,” Dr Pal notes.

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Patients should take prescribed medicines regularly, limit excess salt, follow an appropriate fluid plan if advised (Magnific image) Patients should take prescribed medicines regularly, limit excess salt, follow an appropriate fluid plan if advised (Magnific image)

How quickly can the heart recover?

Highlighting that there is no single recovery timeline, and that it varies from person to person depending on the cause and response to treatment, Dr Pal says, some patients “may show improvement within a few weeks to months, while others may take longer.”

Doctors monitor this response through clinical assessment and, when appropriate, repeat echocardiography. “Regular clinical assessment and repeat echocardiography are used to monitor how the heart is responding.”

What can the person do alongside treatment?

Medicines remain an important part of treatment, but everyday habits also matter. Dr Pal recommends that patients take their prescribed medicines regularly and “limit excess salt”. If a doctor has advised a fluid plan, that should be followed rather than changing fluid intake independently.

He also advises patients to “avoid smoking and alcohol, and maintain a healthy weight.” Physical activity, however, should be based on the severity of heart failure and the person’s medical advice.

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“Regular follow-up is equally important to monitor symptoms and heart function,” he says.

Also Read | How a heart attack can look different in older adults

That being said, a low EF does not automatically mean that a person has to remain completely inactive. But it also does not mean they can return to their previous workout routine without assessment — “exercise should be planned according to their symptoms and medical condition,” Dr Pal says.

For some patients, “light to moderate activity may be appropriate” after medical assessment. Strenuous exercise, heavy lifting and sudden intense exertion, however, “may need to be avoided.”

“A cardiologist or cardiac rehabilitation team can guide the patient on safe levels of activity,” he further adds.

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Light to moderate activity may be appropriate for some patients after medical assessment; avoid strenuous exercise (Pexels) Light to moderate activity may be appropriate for some patients after medical assessment; avoid strenuous exercise (Pexels)

Which symptoms should family members watch for?

Family members may sometimes notice a change in the person’s condition before the patient realises it. Increasing breathlessness, swelling of the legs or abdomen, sudden weight gain, persistent fatigue, worsening cough or difficulty breathing while lying down should be reported to the treating doctor.

Certain symptoms require more urgent attention. “New or worsening chest pain, fainting, severe breathlessness or confusion requires urgent medical attention,” Dr Pal cautions.

He also stresses that “any major change from the patient’s usual symptoms should be reported to the treating doctor.”

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.