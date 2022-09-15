What does ayurveda say about having sex during periods?

While some women enjoy period sex, many others prefer abstinence during this time. Though it can be messy, experts say that women can have sex while menstruating, which can not only be pleasurable but also help reduce period cramps. “There is no need to refrain from a sexual activity just because you are on your period. For some women, having sex when they are menstruating might be even more pleasant than having it at other times of the month. Having an orgasm helps relieve period-related symptoms like cramping and the demand for lubrication decreases, too” ​Dr Shilpa Ghosh, director and senior consultant obstetrics & gynaecology, Aakash Healthcare, told indianexpress.com.

The expert went on to add that sexual activity during periods, like most things, has both benefits and drawbacks. “It’s important to practise safe sex while you’re on your period since you still run the risk of contracting or spreading an STI, such as HIV. Also, you can get pregnant which can lead to unwanted pregnancy. When discussing its advantages, it should be noted that monthly discharge frequently serves as adequate lubrication, so you may not need additional lubricants. Since most women experience symptoms like cramps, low mood, or depression during their periods, having sex during this time may be advantageous since orgasms release endorphins, which are feel-good hormones like oxytocin and dopamine and may theoretically help lessen some period symptoms,” she explained.

But what does Ayurveda say? “Our body has a pre-programmed intelligence. Anything that goes against that intelligence will lead to disturbances. Instead, let’s preserve and nurture it,” Dr Rekha Radhamony, an Ayurveda expert, wrote on Instagram.

Concurring, Dr Archana Sukumaran, Ayurveda doctor (BAMS) at Kerala Ayurveda, said: “Ayurveda treats rajakala or periods as natural shodhana or internal cleansing that may affect the overall metabolism and dosha balance. So, it is necessary to follow the do’s and don’ts, or pathya-apathya, mentioned under rajaswala paricharya or the regime for women during periods in Ayurveda. This helps avoid the vitiation of doshas, depletion of agni or metabolism, and maintain bala or strength.”

In a video, Dr Radhamony explained that during periods, the movement of Vata is in the ‘Vata Anulomana’ direction which means a downward movement. “During sex, the movement of Vata is in the upward direction. So, when you get sexually intimate, the Vata goes in opposite and conflicting directions, and can lead to imbalances in the female reproductive system,” said Dr Rekha.

She further stressed that period is the time when women should take rest and not be too active because the body is already under imbalances. So, it is better to rest and go easy during periods.

Agreed Dr Dixa Bhavsar who also advised against having sex during periods. “Sex increases vayu (Vata dosha) which can lead to painful periods, bloating, etc,” she told indianexpress.com.

“A woman should practise abstinence during periods, according to Rajaswala Paricharya. During periods, the body is weak, and a woman needs rest. Indulging in sex will further vitiate Vata and Kapha, leading to pain and other complications. Sex during periods also increases the chance of contracting infections,” Dr Sukumaran added.

