Diabetologist explains what to do after a high blood sugar reading (Image: Magnific)

Blood sugar levels can fluctuate through the day depending on factors such as meals, medication, physical activity, illness and stress. However, a reading that is considerably above the usual range is enough to put you in panic mode.

One such internet user took to Quora seeking answers: “What do I do when blood sugar level is 278?”

We reached out to Dr Aarti Ullal, Physician and Diabetologist, Gleneagles Hospital Parel, to understand what such a reading means and what a person should do next.

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“A blood sugar level of 278 mg/dL is significantly high and indicates hyperglycaemia.” Dr Ullal confirms this, clarifying that although one isolated reading does not provide the complete picture, it should not be ignored. The reading should be rechecked and considered along with the person’s symptoms and diabetes history.