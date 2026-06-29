Many people use the terms blood sugar and diabetes interchangeably, but they are not the same. In response to a Quora query, ‘What is the difference between blood sugar and diabetes?’, experts note that blood sugar (glucose) is the amount of sugar present in your bloodstream at any given time. “Glucose is the body’s primary source of energy and comes from the food we eat. Blood sugar levels naturally rise after meals and fall between meals. Even healthy individuals have blood sugar,” elucidated Dr Rajiv Kovil, diabetes and obesity specialist at Zandra Healthcare.

Dr Pranav Ghody, consultant endocrinologist and diabetologist, Wockhardt Hospitals, Mumbai Central, said blood sugar levels naturally change throughout the day based on meals, physical activity, stress, sleep, and other factors.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.

Diabetes, on the other hand, is a medical condition in which the body is unable to regulate blood sugar properly. Dr Kovil said that this happens either because the pancreas does not produce enough insulin; the body does not respond effectively to insulin (insulin resistance), or both. “As a result, blood sugar levels remain consistently higher than normal,” explained Dr Kovil.

Dr Ghody noted that temporary increases in blood sugar can happen due to illness, stress, certain medications, lack of sleep, or a heavy meal. “Diabetes is diagnosed through specific lab tests and established medical criteria, such as fasting blood sugar, HbA1c, or an oral glucose tolerance test,” mentioned Dr Ghody.

Think of it this way: Blood sugar is a measurement, while diabetes is a disease. “Having blood sugar is normal; having persistently high blood sugar may indicate diabetes,” clarified Dr Kovil.

A single elevated blood sugar reading does not necessarily mean a person has diabetes. “Diagnosis usually requires specific tests such as fasting blood sugar, HbA1c, or an oral glucose tolerance test,” Dr Kovil said.

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Here’s what you need to know (Photo: Quora) Here’s what you need to know (Photo: Quora)

Maintaining healthy eating habits, regular exercise, adequate sleep, and a healthy weight can help keep blood sugar under control and reduce the risk of developing diabetes.

Also Read | How eating fruits on an empty stomach can spike blood sugar for those at diabetes risk

“Regular screening is important because diabetes can develop slowly and often shows no symptoms in its early stages. Spotting abnormal blood sugar levels early allows for timely lifestyle changes and medical help, which can prevent long-term complications affecting the heart, kidneys, eyes, and nerves,” said Dr Ghody.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.