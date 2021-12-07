Know the four most common causes of migraine

Migraine is a common health concern characterised by severe, painful headaches that can last for days. Calling it a “big problem”, author and physician Dr Mark Hyman said “they’re one of the most common reasons people end up in the emergency room.”

“And here’s the truth about this painful issue… the root cause of your migraine may not be in your head at all; in fact, it may be caused by many other factors,” he added as he shared an Instagram post listing the four most common causes of migraine.

According to WebMD, the symptoms include “a pounding headache, nausea, vomiting, and light sensitivity and are treated with antinausea drugs and abortive or preventive medications.”

Dr Hyman broadly classified the causes of migraines into 4 categories. They are:

Food sensitivities

Migraines are commonly caused by food sensitivities, including an aversion to gluten. It is a type of protein found in wheat, barley, rye, oats etc that is activated when a dough is formed. If you are sensitive towards gluten, it may cause inflammation in the body. For those who are sensitive to gluten, Dr Hyman recommend an elimination diet. “Get rid of gluten, dairy, eggs and yeast for three weeks and then introduce each on individually for three days, then stop and take note of any symptoms.,” he suggested.

Hormonal imbalances

Many women get premenstrual migraines, which are often caused by imbalances in estrogen and progesterone — too much estrogen, not enough progesterone. Dr Hyman mentioned that it could be due to stress, consuming too much alcohol, sugar, flour and starches; and by not getting enough exercise or sleep.⁣⁣ “To avoid migraines, it is important to maintain a healthy lifestyle and avoid binge drinking and junk food,” he said.

Magnesium deficiency

Magnesium is commonly known as a “relaxation mineral”, and if you’re deficient in it, you can often get headaches and migraines. “Take magnesium glycinate, citrate, oxide, or aspartate in doses that relieve symptoms,” he advised. However, he suggested caution and asked to introduce new minerals in your diet only after consulting with your physician. “If you have kidney disease of any kind, do this only with a doctor’s supervision.⁣⁣⁣⁣”

Bowel and gut imbalances

“Identifying and treating bacterial imbalances or yeast in the gut can also be helpful,” said Dr Hyman. The gut can be kept healthy by providing it with enzymes, probiotics and omega-3 fats on a regular basis. Having a healthy gut and bowel will ensure that you have better digestion, appetite and a healthy sleep cycle.

