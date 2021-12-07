scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, December 07, 2021
MUST READ

Know the four most common causes of migraine

Living with migraines can be inconvenient; know what may be causing them for you

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
December 7, 2021 7:00:55 pm
migraine-1200-pexelsRead on to know the various reasons behind a migraine. (Source: Pexels)

Migraine is a common health concern characterised by severe, painful headaches that can last for days. Calling it a “big problem”, author and physician Dr Mark Hyman said “they’re one of the most common reasons people end up in the emergency room.”

“And here’s the truth about this painful issue… the root cause of your migraine may not be in your head at all; in fact, it may be caused by many other factors,” he added as he shared an Instagram post listing the four most common causes of migraine.

According to WebMD, the symptoms include “a pounding headache, nausea, vomiting, and light sensitivity and are treated with antinausea drugs and abortive or preventive medications.”

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png
ALSO READ |Everything you need to know about cluster headaches

Check out the post here:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Mark Hyman, M.D. (@drmarkhyman)

Dr Hyman broadly classified the causes of migraines into 4 categories. They are:

Food sensitivities

Migraines are commonly caused by food sensitivities, including an aversion to gluten. It is a type of protein found in wheat, barley, rye, oats etc that is activated when a dough is formed. If you are sensitive towards gluten, it may cause inflammation in the body. For those who are sensitive to gluten, Dr Hyman recommend an elimination diet. “Get rid of gluten, dairy, eggs and yeast for three weeks and then introduce each on individually for three days, then stop and take note of any symptoms.,” he suggested.

Hormonal imbalances

Many women get premenstrual migraines, which are often caused by imbalances in estrogen and progesterone — too much estrogen, not enough progesterone. Dr Hyman mentioned that it could be due to stress, consuming too much alcohol, sugar, flour and starches; and by not getting enough exercise or sleep.⁣⁣ “To avoid migraines, it is important to maintain a healthy lifestyle and avoid binge drinking and junk food,” he said.

Magnesium deficiency

Magnesium is commonly known as a “relaxation mineral”, and if you’re deficient in it, you can often get headaches and migraines. “Take magnesium glycinate, citrate, oxide, or aspartate in doses that relieve symptoms,” he advised. However, he suggested caution and asked to introduce new minerals in your diet only after consulting with your physician. “If you have kidney disease of any kind, do this only with a doctor’s supervision.⁣⁣⁣⁣”

ALSO READ |Why migraine sufferers may want to eat more fish

Bowel and gut imbalances

“Identifying and treating bacterial imbalances or yeast in the gut can also be helpful,” said Dr Hyman. The gut can be kept healthy by providing it with enzymes, probiotics and omega-3 fats on a regular basis. Having a healthy gut and bowel will ensure that you have better digestion, appetite and a healthy sleep cycle.

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!

📣 The above article is for information purposes only and is not intended to be a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the guidance of your doctor or other qualified health professional for any questions you may have regarding your health or a medical condition.

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Lifestyle

Advertisement

Photos

West Bengal Handicraft Fair-1200
In pics: The West Bengal Handicraft Fair of 2021

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Dec 07: Latest News

Advertisement