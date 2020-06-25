When milk sours, here’s how to use the residue water

The next time you think of discarding the water, consider these points. (Source: Getty/Thinkstock) The next time you think of discarding the water, consider these points. (Source: Getty/Thinkstock)

When the milk breaks, or as some people like to call it, ‘cracks’, it becomes sour, and can then be used to make paneer. This paneer is considered to be great for health, because of its unprocessed nature and the fact that it is made at home. But, what do you do with the water that remains when the solid part is taken out? Most people throw it away, because they think of it as not having any more purpose. But, instead of doing that, learn about the many easy ways, hacks if you may, by which you can use the residue water productively. Here is everything you need to know.

For kneading the dough

Generally, people use normal water when kneading the dough to make rotis. But now, instead of using regular water, you can use the water from the milk for kneading. This way, you will be using the water for a nutritional purpose. Also, it is believed that the milk water will make your rotis softer than usual.

When cooking vegetables

Use the water to make the broth, when you are cooking something healthy for the family, involving vegetables. This water will add a certain zing to the food, and also make it much healthier. You can use water when preparing lentils and pulses also. It will make your food tastier.

For making rice

If you think that there is enough water in the milk when it breaks, use it for preparing rice. If not, add some normal water into it. Once again, it will enhance the taste of rice and add many essential nutrients to it, including proteins. Besides rice, you can also use the water to boil noodles.

The next time you think of discarding the water, consider these points. When the milk breaks, you do not think of it as redundant. Similarly, the water shouldn’t be thrown away either. As mentioned earlier, it can pack your food with essential nutrients, especially proteins and minerals, which can make your muscles strong.

