‘What are the signs of severe constipation that require medical treatment? Are there any potential complications associated with it?’

Constipation is a common digestive issue where bowel movements become infrequent, difficult, or incomplete. A person is generally considered constipated when they have fewer than three bowel movements a week, pass hard or lumpy stools, or experience pain while passing stool. But when does this relatively manageable condition turn into a medical concern? The question recently surfaced on Quora, prompting many to wonder the same. We reached out to experts to clear the confusion and explain when constipation becomes serious.

To understand when constipation requires professional attention, we spoke to Dr Girish P. Veeranna, Consultant – Medical Gastroenterology & Hepatology at Aster RV Hospital, Bangalore. According to him, severe constipation often presents as persistent difficulty passing stool, abdominal pain that does not improve, or the inability to have a bowel movement for several days despite trying home remedies. Other concerning signs include vomiting, hard or impacted stool, rectal bleeding, and the inability to pass gas. “If you normally have daily bowel movements, going three to five days without passing stool is a warning sign,” Dr Veeranna explains. “Even after three days, consulting a doctor is a good precaution.”