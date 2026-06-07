Suji (semolina) is widely used in Indian households, from upma to halwa. But for people managing diabetes, its place in the diet often raises questions. So, when we stumbled upon a Quora query: ‘What are the benefits of semolina for diabetics?’, we reached out to Dr Swati Goray, Consultant – Endocrinology, Jupiter Hospital, Pune, who said that while suji is not entirely off-limits, it must be approached with caution.

“You can include suji as part of a diabetic dietary plan, but it is important to practice portion control,” says Dr Goray. “Because suji is calorie-dense and high in carbohydrates, excessive intake can significantly elevate blood glucose levels.”